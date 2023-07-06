In all, there are 36 staterooms accommodating 72 passengers, arranged over three levels and five classes. These are light and bright, with white walls and wooden furniture, and boast stunning ocean views from a balcony, porthole or large picture window. Cabins feature individually controlled air-conditioning, an iPod dock, phone and plenty of storage. Most can be configured to junior king or twin bedding. There are no interior cabins. Overall, rooms are comfortable with a focus on rest and relaxation. There is no TV.

Beds are fitted with crisp white sheets and topped with a patterned bed runner and matching cushions. There is a wooden headboard and two side tables with reading lamps and space enough to keep a book and personal effects. The wardrobe has plenty of space to hang and store clothes, as does the adjoining chest of drawers with its large mirror and three deep drawers. A two-seater lounge and two-drawer desk complete the picture. Passengers are supplied with complimentary metal water bottles.

Bathrooms are simple in design and identical across the ship. Compact and neat, they feature a hand basin, shower and toilet. The shower recess has two inbuilt shelfs, a disability handrail and a tray bottom to prevent the shower curtain dripping on the floor. There is a retractable clothesline for drying wet clothes. Water pressure is quite strong and the hot water is in plentiful supply, however avoid flushing the toilet when someone is showering as the flush uses the cold water.

Toiletries are by Biology, an Australian essential oils cosmetics company, and include body wash, body bar, body moisturiser, shampoo and conditioner. These are replenished as needed, as are the fluffy white towels. Above the washbasin is a large and well-lit mirror that is ideal for doing make-up. There are two storage areas here -- a small rail of three shelves next to the basin and another larger storage beneath it. There is a hairdryer (stored in a drawer in the main room), a power point and two shaver plugs. Cabins are serviced twice daily.

Bridge Deck Balcony Stateroom: The six Balcony staterooms are located on the upper Bridge Deck close to the Lounge and Bridge. Each stateroom measures 20 sq. m and has expansive ocean views from French doors that lead onto a private balcony. Rooms are slightly larger than the category A staterooms and can accommodate either junior king or twin bedding.

Promenade Deck (Category A) Stateroom: There are 19 Category A staterooms on the wraparound Promenade Deck. These measure 18 sq. m and feature a large picture window for scenic views. The promenade deck is a popular walking track for active passengers. Passengers in these cabins can expect to see a passing parade of people from dawn to dusk.

Promenade Deck (Category B) Stateroom: Located in the bow of the ship and encircled by the Promenade Deck, the two Category B staterooms are 15 sq. m and feature picture windows for expansive ocean views. Passengers in these cabins can expect to see active passengers doing laps of the ship. Only Junior King bedding is available.

Main Deck (Category A) Stateroom: The six Main Deck (Category A) staterooms located near the Dining Room are the ship's lead-in accommodation but also the best value when it comes to space. Measuring 18 sq. m, cabins are big, and feature twin porthole windows. There is a desk, couch and phone. Cabins can accommodate either Junior King or Twin bedding.

Main Deck (Category B) Stateroom: Located close to the Dining Room, the six Main Deck (Category B) staterooms are the ship's lead-in accommodation -- but also its best value. At 18 sq. m, cabins are spacious and feature twin porthole windows. There is a desk, couch and phone. Cabins can accommodate either Junior King or Twin bedding.