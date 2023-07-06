All cabins have a private bathroom with walk-in shower, shaving outlet (120V and 230V), hairdryer and plenty of shelving for toiletries. Generous tubes of shampoo, conditioner, shower gel and body lotion are provided, along with bars of soap, soft towels and face cloths.

Coral Deck: There are 12 small cabins on Deck 3, each measuring 17 sq. m, with twin porthole windows.

Promenade Deck: On Deck 4, the 16 cabins are also 17 sq. m but have a larger picture window.

Explorer Deck Balcony: On Deck 5, each of the 28 cabins are 21.4 sq. m including a private balcony with two outdoor chairs and a table.

Bridge Deck Balcony: On Deck 6, adjacent to the suites, there are two staterooms spanning 21.4 sq. m with French windows opening to a private balcony.

Bridge Deck Suite: At 55.8 sq. m, the Cairns Suite and the Darwin Suite on Deck 6 are more than double the size of other balcony cabins and three times the size of outside cabins. The balcony is also twice as big, with a day bed and lounge chair for two. Both suites have a lounge room, coffee machine and elegant decor. A complimentary minibar is replenished daily with wine and beer. The king bed can be separated into two singles. Another special feature is the spacious, outdoor-facing bathroom with a window, freestanding bathtub and separate shower.