Everything feels open -- from the 1,000 sq. m of open deck space to the open bridge policy that allows guests to walk in and watch the officers' navigation. As befitting an Australian ship, it has more bars than restaurants and a casual, convivial vibe. A majority of balcony cabins, great dining and delightful Aussie/New Zealander crew make it a lovely home afloat.

One of the most attractive features is the line's signature Xplorer, which is a more accessible alternative to a tender (transfer boat) or Zodiac (rubber dinghy), because it is boarded from the marina deck and then smoothly lowered into the ocean via a hydraulic platform. Along with six Zodiacs, Coral Adventurer has two of these 60-seater, shaded Xplorer vessels, equipped with onboard toilets, for scenic rides and transfers to land. However, it sometimes feels like a floating bus tour, which may be a turn-off for some but a great comfort for others. Also, the ability to simultaneously deliver 120 passengers to a tiny island, village or beach in one large group is not always an advantage, as it risks comparisons to a big cruise ship experience.

But these minor negatives would be completely unnoticed by many people or swiftly forgiven upon returning to such a pleasant ship with its ever-patient, helpful crewmembers, highly experienced expedition leaders and a congenial captain who even gets involved in lectures, workshops and the pre-dinner social hour.

