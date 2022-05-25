Coral Expeditions Cruise Reviews

Circumnavigating New Guinea, Fantastic small ship experience

Review for a Papua New Guinea Cruise on Coral Adventurer

Holidays2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Coral Adventurer owned by Coral Expeditions is a modern small ship built to be able to sail close to small islands and into rivers. It sleeps 120 guests but there was only 90 on board. It has one main dining area which is air-conditioned, or you can sit outside to have your meals. There are other outside areas to eat which are used for sunset drinks or an outdoor BBQ. There is a small gym and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Best trip ever

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

Shazdog56
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the fact we were travelling on a small ship that could give us the best experience in The Kimberley. This trip exceeded all of our expectations. It is difficult to put into words all the amazing sights we saw, the experiences we had and the history we learnt. Boarding the ship went like clockwork. It was well organised and stress free for the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for joining us and for the wonderful feedback. We have shared this with our crew who strive hard to help guests enjoy the trip of a lifetime. They will get great satisfaction from...

Sail Date: May 2023

Solar Eclipse Expedition

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

RoamingLadybird
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to see the Kimberley region and as an added bonus the Solar Eclipse was taking place. This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day. We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks you for joining us and for the wonderful review. What an amazing trip it was. Look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon....

Sail Date: April 2023

Great crew, enjoyed the scenery & wildlife

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Discoverer

Keen-Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I wanted to see some of Tasmania and were very pleasantly surprised by the variety, scenery and wildlife we saw as we were shown around by the energetic, thoughtful and experienced tour guides. Food and service were very good with wine included with the meals. I recommend being on a small ship like this - so much more personal. All the passengers could fit on the tender which was a ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for joining us and for the wonderful review. Tasmania is a special place in the world, and we are grateful to be able to share this with our guests. Look forward to welcoming you...

Sail Date: February 2023

Outstanding expedition cruise with great crew on comfortable vessel

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Geographer

Cherub21
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this as the best way to see the incredible Kimberley area of north west Australia which is difficult to visit by land. The incredible geology, wildlife and four days of snorkeling were a real highlight for me. Perfect visibility in warm water, swimming in an aquarium sensation and live coral everywhere. The safety and support for all in the water was terrific. Special thanks to the crew ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback and we are glad you enjoyed your second voyage with us. We have shared your feedback with our crew who are very passionate about providing top class experiences...

Sail Date: September 2022

Do yourself a favour and experience the wonder of the Kimberley by cruising its otherwise inaccessible inlets.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

yilgiddie
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

So many trips are classified as ‘the trip of a lifetime’ - but not many live up to this expectation. However, Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome on the Coral Adventurer certainly does. Quite apart from the essentials such as meals, drinks and a comfortable bed - all of which were highly rated - this cruise was different from most as it was more of an expedition. Guest ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful feedback and for joining us in the Kimberley. Our local knowledge and passion of the crew certainly underpin our product and it is all about education and the...

Sail Date: August 2022

AMAZING KIMBERLY COAST Australia

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

VJLloyd
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

What a wonderful adventure sailing around The Kimberly Coast From Broome to Darwin. Seeing so many eye popping places of interest from Montgomery Reef on the changing tide, The Horizontal Falls on a Zodiac, Careening Bay and King George River to name only a few. Each day you are offered trips to amazing beaches (no swimming allowed) Aboriginal Art Sites, Rock formations everywhere. Some ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback and for joining us in the Kimberley this year. We are glad you enjoyed and have passed on your feedback to our crew. They love to hear from guests who have enjoyed...

Sail Date: August 2022

Fantastic Experience

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Geographer

HDS
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have completed an outstanding 10 day “expedition” cruise of the remote Kimberley region of north west Australia with Coral Expeditions, an Australian company not to be confused with Coral Princess. The cruise style was similar to Silversea expedition cruises and in many ways, better. Our ship, Coral Geographer, carried about 100 passengers in very comfortable cabins with en-suite bathrooms. ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful feedback and for joining us in the Kimberley. We look forward to welcoming you back again in the near future....

Sail Date: July 2022

The scenery was a photographer's dream

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Geographer

Jarrow
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As the Kimberley region in WA is remote and difficult to experience, we thought a cruise would show us the wilderness, safely and in relative comfort. We had travelled the Gibb River road, some years ago, but wanted to the see the coast and the interesting islands off shore. We also wanted to see the Indigenous art galleries, which are not readily accessible. And we were not disappointed. We ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback. We value it greatly. The Kimberley is indeed a dream for photographers and nature lovers. We note your disappointment with missing some destinations. Our...

Sail Date: July 2022

SPECTACULAR WAY TO SEE THE KIMBERLEY COAST

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Geographer

Andrew B
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

5 star ship brilliantly equipped for this cruise 4 to 5 star excursions with spectacular scenery 4 star food and service mainly due to insufficient staff My wife and I loved this trip. We wanted to see the Kimberley coast for years, and this cruise was a magnificent way to do it. We were on the Coral Geographer (built 2021) from Darwin to Broome on 25 May to 4 June 2022, suite 515. The ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your review and feedback. We appreciate you taking the time to share your experience and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon....

Sail Date: May 2022

