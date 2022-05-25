The Coral Adventurer owned by Coral Expeditions is a modern small ship built to be able to sail close to small islands and into rivers. It sleeps 120 guests but there was only 90 on board. It has one main dining area which is air-conditioned, or you can sit outside to have your meals. There are other outside areas to eat which are used for sunset drinks or an outdoor BBQ. There is a small gym and ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the fact we were travelling on a small ship that could give us the best experience in The Kimberley. This trip exceeded all of our expectations. It is difficult to put into words all the amazing sights we saw, the experiences we had and the history we learnt.
Boarding the ship went like clockwork. It was well organised and stress free for the ...
We chose this cruise to see the Kimberley region and as an added bonus the Solar Eclipse was taking place. This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day. We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal ...
My husband and I wanted to see some of Tasmania and were very pleasantly surprised by the variety, scenery and wildlife we saw as we were shown around by the energetic, thoughtful and experienced tour guides. Food and service were very good with wine included with the meals. I recommend being on a small ship like this - so much more personal. All the passengers could fit on the tender which was a ...
I chose this as the best way to see the incredible Kimberley area of north west Australia which is difficult to visit by land. The incredible geology, wildlife and four days of snorkeling were a real highlight for me. Perfect visibility in warm water, swimming in an aquarium sensation and live coral everywhere. The safety and support for all in the water was terrific. Special thanks to the crew ...
So many trips are classified as ‘the trip of a lifetime’ - but not many live up to this expectation.
However, Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome on the Coral Adventurer certainly does.
Quite apart from the essentials such as meals, drinks and a comfortable bed - all of which were highly rated - this cruise was different from most as it was more of an expedition. Guest ...
What a wonderful adventure sailing around The Kimberly Coast From Broome to Darwin. Seeing so many eye popping places of interest from Montgomery Reef on the changing tide, The Horizontal Falls on a Zodiac, Careening Bay and King George River to name only a few. Each day you are offered trips to amazing beaches (no swimming allowed) Aboriginal Art Sites, Rock formations everywhere. Some ...
We have completed an outstanding 10 day “expedition” cruise of the remote Kimberley region of north west Australia with Coral Expeditions, an Australian company not to be confused with Coral Princess. The cruise style was similar to Silversea expedition cruises and in many ways, better.
Our ship, Coral Geographer, carried about 100 passengers in very comfortable cabins with en-suite bathrooms. ...
As the Kimberley region in WA is remote and difficult to experience, we thought a cruise would show us the wilderness, safely and in relative comfort. We had travelled the Gibb River road, some years ago, but wanted to the see the coast and the interesting islands off shore. We also wanted to see the Indigenous art galleries, which are not readily accessible. And we were not disappointed. We ...
5 star ship brilliantly equipped for this cruise
4 to 5 star excursions with spectacular scenery
4 star food and service mainly due to insufficient staff
My wife and I loved this trip. We wanted to see the Kimberley coast for years, and this cruise was a magnificent way to do it. We were on the Coral Geographer (built 2021) from Darwin to Broome on 25 May to 4 June 2022, suite 515. The ...