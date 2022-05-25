"Embarking on two voyages with Coral Expeditions, one to the sub-Antarctica of New Zealand and another along the coast of South Australia, provided a mix of experiences that left me with both admiration and reservations.While I may not choose to embark on another voyage with Coral, I do recognize the genuine intentions of the team and their commitment to enhancing the guest experience...."Read More
This was our second cruise with Coral Expeditions. The first cruise in 2023 exceeded all our expectations, so they were already quite high this time. Coral team delivered once again! The cruise was very busy, full to the brim with water activities, captivating cultural experiences, nature encounters, informative lectures. All of them left many lasting impressions. The crew were wonderful, ...
Ship had excellent design and facilities,. Cabins excellent. Pre ordering meals was a great way to reduce food waste. Expeditions and expedition leaders were very good. Meals were average and sometimes not as hot as one would expect particularly at breakfast when bacon was always cool. The major disappointment happened as we departed Darwin Harbour then dropped anchor and remained there 2 full ...
Having been a travel advisor all my working life, I was careful in choosing which cruise line to travel with in the Kimberley. We chose Coral Expeditions because of their experience in the region, their reputation, the Explorer boats and the opportunity to go on zodiacs. The Coral Geographer was perfect, as it is quite a new ship everything was spotless. The balcony cabin was well designed and ...
The whole experience of the cruise was well beyond our expectations. The ship was new, spic and span and spotlessly clean. The cruising experience was very smooth for the whole trip. The expertly crewed Voyagers and Zodiacs enabled us to really explore the amazing Kimberly coast with safety.
The Captain and all of his 44 crew were truly there for the passengers and we were all made to feel ...
Embarking on two voyages with Coral Expeditions, one to the sub-Antarctica of New Zealand and another along the coast of South Australia, provided a mix of experiences that left me with both admiration and reservations.
Upon stepping aboard, it's impossible to overlook the pristine, newly appointed rooms and the impeccable service provided by the staff. As a vegan, I was pleasantly surprised by ...
I chose this as the best way to see the incredible Kimberley area of north west Australia which is difficult to visit by land. The incredible geology, wildlife and four days of snorkeling were a real highlight for me. Perfect visibility in warm water, swimming in an aquarium sensation and live coral everywhere. The safety and support for all in the water was terrific. Special thanks to the crew ...
We have completed an outstanding 10 day “expedition” cruise of the remote Kimberley region of north west Australia with Coral Expeditions, an Australian company not to be confused with Coral Princess. The cruise style was similar to Silversea expedition cruises and in many ways, better.
Our ship, Coral Geographer, carried about 100 passengers in very comfortable cabins with en-suite bathrooms. ...
As the Kimberley region in WA is remote and difficult to experience, we thought a cruise would show us the wilderness, safely and in relative comfort. We had travelled the Gibb River road, some years ago, but wanted to the see the coast and the interesting islands off shore. We also wanted to see the Indigenous art galleries, which are not readily accessible. And we were not disappointed. We ...
Promenade Deck - Room 408
We had a fantastic time on this Kimberley Cruise - Sacred Lands of the Kimberley. The guest lecturers/presenters were so knowledgeable and very approachable. The onboard crew look after every thing for you and couldn't really fault, except at the end with our bus transfer. Room was the best. The Explorers that the use to get into the bays etc are the easiest to get ...
5 star ship brilliantly equipped for this cruise
4 to 5 star excursions with spectacular scenery
4 star food and service mainly due to insufficient staff
My wife and I loved this trip. We wanted to see the Kimberley coast for years, and this cruise was a magnificent way to do it. We were on the Coral Geographer (built 2021) from Darwin to Broome on 25 May to 4 June 2022, suite 515. The ...