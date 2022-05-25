Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Geographer

The whole experience of the cruise was well beyond our expectations. The ship was new, spic and span and spotlessly clean. The cruising experience was very smooth for the whole trip. The expertly crewed Voyagers and Zodiacs enabled us to really explore the amazing Kimberly coast with safety. The Captain and all of his 44 crew were truly there for the passengers and we were all made to feel ...