Restaurant on Coral Geographer

All meals are taken in the main dining room on Coral Geographer, located at the aft on the Promenade Deck with a small alfresco seating area at the rear. There is no regimented pre-seating and guests are free to sit wherever they choose.

Breakfast is buffet style with an extensive range of hot and cold selections. Eggs are cooked to order and barista coffee is available.

Lunch generally has a selection of two or three dishes (always with a vegetarian option) along with a fresh fruit selection.

Dinner is a three-course meal with generally two appetizers, three main course options and dessert. House wine, beer and soft drinks are included with lunch and dinner, plus there's always an ever-changing alcohol-free mocktail on offer.

Passengers are welcome to dine in their cabins should they choose, with staff delivering lunch or dinner if requested at no additional charge.

When the weather and conditions are appropriate, the Chefs organise a BBQ night on the Vista Deck where undercover outdoor seating has the best view of the surrounding seascape.

Dietary Restrictions on Coral Geographer

Pre-cruise documentation and communication is comprehensive with guests encouraged to alert Coral Expeditions in advance about dietary restrictions. Once onboard the Chief Purser meets with guests to talk through special requirements and food is prepared especially for guests according to their needs.

Additionally, vegetarian options are offered for every meal. During our Wild Islands of South Australia wait staff were very accommodating and it was no problem to request alternatives such as fruit rather than desert, or burgers minus the bread, for example.