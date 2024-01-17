With 60 outward facing cabins for 120 passengers, there are four categories across four decks on Coral Geographer. Coral Deck, Promenade Deck and Explorer Deck Staterooms are similarly sized and fitted out. The main difference is the addition of a glass sliding doors leading to a balcony on Explorer Deck, windows on Promenade Deck and portholes on Coral Deck.

Balcony Suites on the Bridge Deck are the most expensive and double in size. They come with a sitting area, balcony and spacious marble bathroom with spa tub and picture window.

What to Expect in Coral, Promenade and Explorer Deck Cabins on Coral Geographer

Cabin decor is pleasantly neutral -- functional rather than plush, with the addition of landscape photographs to add a pop of color. Deck 5 cabins are bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors opening onto a balcony. Deck 4 cabins have a single rectangular window and Deck 3 cabins have a single porthole.

Beds in these staterooms are junior kings which can be separated into two singles. There’s a comfy chair plus an ottoman which doubles as the seat for the desk. The ottoman is fine for a short period but inadequate for anyone wanting to catch up on work while cruising.

The desk has an international power socket, ship phone and a bluetooth enable Kube which doubles as phone charging station, clock radio and wireless speaker. Storage is adequate with wardrobes and shelving, plus there’s shelving above the desk.

An ensuite bathroom has a large clear glass window which can be transformed into opaque glass for privacy at the flick of a switch. Individual air-condition controls allow guests to control the room temperature or turn it off entirely (a bonus for balcony stateroom guests).

What to expect in Bridge Deck Balcony Suites on Coral Geographer

The Bridge Deck (Deck 6) is where you’ll find six Bridge Deck Balcony Suites -- the most expensive accommodation on Coral Geographer. All have junior king beds, lounge area with L-shaped sofa and coffee table and a desk. There’s a mini fridge with drinks which is replenished daily, coffee machine and tea making, plus a private balcony with a double daybed.

A large marble-clad bathroom has a spa tub, walk in shower and twin vanities bathed in natural light from a panoramic window above the bath which can be changed to opaque class at the flick of a switch. Individual air-condition controls allow guests to control the temperature, or indeed turn off the air-conditioning entirely and open the balcony door.

Cabin Bathrooms on Coral Geographer are Compact

Bathrooms in Promenade Deck and Explorer Deck cabins are compact yet functional and benefit from natural light through the clever use of a picture window which can changed to opaque at the flick of a switch. A corner shower has a shower curtain, vacuum flush toilet, vanity basin and shelving with fiddles to stop items falling off shelves. There’s a full-length mirror on the back of the door, a makeup mirror with light, a pull out clothes-line and a power socket for hairdryer and razor. Bathroom amenities are by Australian company Serendipity and come in 150ml squeeze tubes.

Bridge Deck Balcony Suites have the largest bathrooms and come with a walk in glass-screened shower, bath tub with spa jets and a double vanity beneath a wall-to-wall mirror. Bathrobes are provided for use onboard.

Cabins to Avoid on Coral Geographer

If you like a view without having to get out of bed to see where you are, Coral Deck cabins, with their dual portholes, should be avoided. These are located low down on Deck 3, closest to the bow as well the anchoring gear, which means they may be susceptible to pitching in rough seas and potentially noisy when anchoring.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks on Coral Geographer

On our Wild Islands of South Australia voyage we stayed in an Explorer Deck Stateroom (510) and enjoyed the opportunity to step out onto the balcony and soak in the fresh air. This cabin was adjacent to a crew work area so it could sometimes be noisy, but what we liked was that it was just across the lobby from the gym.