Expedition Experiences on Coral Geographer

Coral Expeditions focuses on giving passengers an in-depth experience of the destinations visited. Expedition crew are well versed in the locations in which Coral Expeditions cruises, plus guest lecturers are onboard to enhance the depth of knowledge shared with guests.

Between twice daily shore excursions there's a program of lectures which are themed on the cruising region, with topics varying across natural history, wildlife, nature and culture with a focus on sustainability and responsible cruising.

On our Wild Islands of South Australia voyage, along with knowledgeable expedition crew, we benefitted from the local knowledge of two guest lecturers who live on Kangaroo Island and another South Australian local. All have intimate knowledge of the region both personally and professionally, allowing almost an insider's view of the region as we travelled through the region.

Twice daily shore excursions are undertaken on most days, except on sea days or when passage making. Activities vary immensely depending on the destination but there's generally a short or long walk, which may include beaches, bird watching, historical or natural history interests.

Expedition Gear on Coral Geographer

Expedition gear (such as wet weather jackets and waterproof boots) is not provided on Coral Geographer and guests are expected to bring appropriate clothing and footwear relevant to the region they’re cruising in.

Zodiacs and Kayaks on Coral Geographer

Coral Geographer carries two 12m-long Explorer vessels which are used predominantly for shore excursions. Additionally, there are six inflatable Zodiacs though they were not in use during our Wild Islands of South Australia voyage.

Explorer tenders are affectionally known as safari jeeps of the sea and utilize a unique boarding system where passengers simply step aboard from the aft deck on level three before the boat is hydraulically lowered into the sea. A drop-down bow allows passengers to step ashore for beach landings or from a side opening if docking at a pontoon.

Explorers are equipped with a fixed roof and dropdown clears are equipped with seating for 60, a marine toilet and a microphone for guided talks. It’s an innovative system which makes it easy for passengers with limited mobility to disembark and embark on shore excursions.

Double and single kayaks are complimentary and are available for use on selected voyages, though they were not offered during our Wild Islands of South Australia voyage, likely because of weather considerations.

Lectures on Coral Geographer

Lectures are a significant focus of any Coral Expeditions cruise and our Wild Islands of South Australia was no exception. Guest Lecturers tend to have expertise in significant elements of the region cruised, whether that may vary between wildlife, natural history, marine life, environment and culture. Coral Expeditions voyages are guided by sustainable and responsible tourism and lectures reflect this ethos.

Topics covered on our South Australian voyage included coastal photography, Australian Exploration history, island biogeography, seals and sea lions.

Daily Things to Do on Coral Geographer

Twice daily excursions keep guests occupied for most of the day in between breakfast, lunch and dinner. A daily newsletter is distributed in Staterooms each evening outlining the following day's schedule and activities.

The Bridge Deck Lounge has an extensive library as well as a book swap and is a popular place for reading or socializing. When the weather allows, there’s outdoor seating aft of the lounge which is a wonderful place to watch the unfolding seascape. Engine room tours are offered and are highly recommended even if you're mechanically minded.

Coral Geographer is a high-tech electro-diesel-powered ship and a tour provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into systems that keep the ship operating. An open bridge policy means that guests are welcome to visit the Bridge any time -- there's even a comfy guest sofa from which to view Bridge operations.

On our South Australian voyage, chef organized a cooking demonstration on the aft Bridge Deck while also sharing humorous insights about the challenges of cooking for hungry passengers and crew at sea.

Passenger's pre-cruise departure information includes a book list of suggested readings, which is very useful piece of information -- there's nothing quite as immersive as reading about a destination which is evolving outside the window.

Nightlife on Coral Geographer

As is typical on an expedition ship there's not a large emphasis on nightlife, though that's not to say there's nothing to do after dark.

Most evenings there is some form of entertainment in the Bridge Deck Lounge, whether that's the screening of a film or documentary, a lecture or perhaps a quiz night.

Bars and Lounges on Coral Geographer

The Bridge Deck Lounge is the social hub of Coral Geographer, particularly around dusk when guests gather for drinks (often with complimentary canapes) before the daily recap and outline of the next day's activities.

When weather permits the Xplorer Bar with its undercover seating area on the Vista Deck is opened for limited hours or when a BBQ night is held.

Our Picks

For a Chat with the Expedition Staff: Any time when the Explorer tenders are enroute to an excursion is a good time to chat with the Expedition Staff.

For a Latte: Automatic coffee machines are in the Bridge Deck Lounge and Promenade Dining Room so that guests can make their own latte 24 hours a day. But, if you want a barista coffee, ask the waitstaff during breakfast, lunch or dinner and they'll deliver one to your table.

For a Cozy Cocktail: Sunset drinks at the Bridge Deck Bar are the best times to order a cocktail and watch the sunset either from the alfresco deck or indoors from comfy swivel chairs. If you're staying in a Stateroom with a balcony and want some quiet time with your loved one, why not order a cocktail and enjoy it from your private balcony.

Outdoor Decks and Viewing Space on Coral Geographer

There's outdoor seating areas across three decks -- aft on Promenade and Bridge Deck and forward on the Vista Deck. Forward on the Bridge Deck is an outdoor space, though it doesn't have seating it's a good spot from which to view port arrivals. It's possible to walk around the ship on the Promenade Deck and there's external stairs linking decks three to six.

A smoking section is allocated on the Explorer Deck.

Services and Wi-Fi on Coral Geographer

Standard Wi-Fi is complimentary for all guests and is available throughout the ship. Though the best connections are in public areas such as the dining room and lounge. Premium W-IFI packages are available for purchase which offers higher speed connection, and is still most reliable when connected in public areas.

In-room safes are not provided, and valuables may be stored with Purser and the ship-s safe.

A laundry service is on offer at additional cost with a 24-hour turnaround time. Irons and ironing boards can be requested for in-room use.

Evening turndown service includes a newsletter outlining the following days activities.

Fitness and Gym on Coral Geographer

The gym on Coral Geographer is spacious and well fitted out. There's a treadmill, stepper, spin bike along with free weights with adjustable bench and yoga mats. Located midships on Explorer Deck, the gym is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Towels and sanitizing spray are available.

Is Coral Geographer Family Friendly?

While Coral Geographer has no specific services or facilities for families, it's most definitely suitable for independent self-sustaining families who are happy to entertain themselves. Culture and nature-based shore excursions provide opportunities to walk around and there's usually a short and long walk option.

Discounts are offered for children under 14 (approx. 25 percent), which must be accommodated in separate cabins to their parents -- there are no triple share or interconnecting cabins.