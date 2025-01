Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Discoverer

An intimate 10 night Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome. The trip, the staff, the food and the experience were faultless. The ship catered for 72 guests so it was not too large. Most travellers were in the retirement age group but access around the ship was not at all difficult. The ship had its own boat that fit all passengers that was lowered and raised from the main deck so no stairs or ...