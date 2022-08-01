Photo Credit: yilgiddie
Remote fjords and islands of New Zealand

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
victorian expeditioner
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A professionally run expedition cruise. The ship is built to carry it's special expedition boats that allow easy access via the mid level deck then lowered into the sea. From this platform kayaks can also be launched and be a swimming platform. Cabins are comfortable with excellent beds and ensuite shower rooms. Theu are serviced daily and turned down each evening. Food is generous and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

I had the time of my life!

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
Happy Holiday Cruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had a fantastic time! The crew were all very friendly and supportive. Words cannot express my gratefulness to them. They were easy to communicate with and it was obvious they loved their job and enjoyed being with each other. They supported me to do whatever I wanted on the excursions, and encouraged me to make the best of the trip, even with my mobility issues. They offered support without ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Friendly, relaxed small ship

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
tippatoo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Lovely small ship max 120. No TV but nightly movies, shared tables in the dining room good food with lots of local produce, no room service, excellent crew and service. Very good lectures about destinations and nature. Expeditions …..you board directly from the ship and are lowered by platform to the sea….so easy! You mainly travel by Xplor, a small vessel with comfy seats and shade. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Coral Expeditions Kimberley Coastal cruise

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
Chris and Sue
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

‘Beyond Amazing’ is the only way to describe our Kimberley Coast cruise on the Coral Adventurer from Broome to Darwin. The off-ship excursions were so well planned as was the complete itinerary. Getting in and out of the Explorer boats was a breeze. Everything about the cruise was nothing short of superb. The crew were excellent, the food was fantastic and the guides and guest presenters were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

A wonderful cruise

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
Birdphotos
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our trip with Coral expeditions along the Kimberley coast was our first cruise. It was an incredible experience. The highlights were the expeditions on the Explorers and Zodiacs, so we were able to see such remote sites. The rock formations and Indigenous art were stunning. It was breathtaking to see Montgomery reef, the Horizontal falls and King George River. What a thrilling ride in the Zodiac ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Circumnavigating New Guinea, Fantastic small ship experience

Review for a Papua New Guinea Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
Holidays2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Coral Adventurer owned by Coral Expeditions is a modern small ship built to be able to sail close to small islands and into rivers. It sleeps 120 guests but there was only 90 on board. It has one main dining area which is air-conditioned, or you can sit outside to have your meals. There are other outside areas to eat which are used for sunset drinks or an outdoor BBQ. There is a small gym and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Best trip ever

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
Shazdog56
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the fact we were travelling on a small ship that could give us the best experience in The Kimberley. This trip exceeded all of our expectations. It is difficult to put into words all the amazing sights we saw, the experiences we had and the history we learnt. Boarding the ship went like clockwork. It was well organised and stress free for the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for joining us and for the wonderful feedback. We have shared this with our crew who strive hard to help guests enjoy the trip of a lifetime. They will get great satisfaction from...

Sail Date: May 2023

Solar Eclipse Expedition

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
RoamingLadybird
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to see the Kimberley region and as an added bonus the Solar Eclipse was taking place. This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day. We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks you for joining us and for the wonderful review. What an amazing trip it was. Look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon....

Sail Date: April 2023

Do yourself a favour and experience the wonder of the Kimberley by cruising its otherwise inaccessible inlets.

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
yilgiddie
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

So many trips are classified as ‘the trip of a lifetime’ - but not many live up to this expectation. However, Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome on the Coral Adventurer certainly does. Quite apart from the essentials such as meals, drinks and a comfortable bed - all of which were highly rated - this cruise was different from most as it was more of an expedition. Guest ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your wonderful feedback and for joining us in the Kimberley. Our local knowledge and passion of the crew certainly underpin our product and it is all about education and the...

Sail Date: August 2022

AMAZING KIMBERLY COAST Australia

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

User Avatar
VJLloyd
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

What a wonderful adventure sailing around The Kimberly Coast From Broome to Darwin. Seeing so many eye popping places of interest from Montgomery Reef on the changing tide, The Horizontal Falls on a Zodiac, Careening Bay and King George River to name only a few. Each day you are offered trips to amazing beaches (no swimming allowed) Aboriginal Art Sites, Rock formations everywhere. Some ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for your feedback and for joining us in the Kimberley this year. We are glad you enjoyed and have passed on your feedback to our crew. They love to hear from guests who have enjoyed...

Sail Date: August 2022

