A professionally run expedition cruise.
The ship is built to carry it's special expedition boats that allow easy access via the mid level deck then lowered into the sea. From this platform kayaks can also be launched and be a swimming platform.
Cabins are comfortable with excellent beds and ensuite shower rooms. Theu are serviced daily and turned down each evening.
Food is generous and ...
I had a fantastic time!
The crew were all very friendly and supportive. Words cannot express my gratefulness to them. They were easy to communicate with and it was obvious they loved their job and enjoyed being with each other. They supported me to do whatever I wanted on the excursions, and encouraged me to make the best of the trip, even with my mobility issues. They offered support without ...
Lovely small ship max 120. No TV but nightly movies, shared tables in the dining room good food with lots of local produce, no room service, excellent crew and service. Very good lectures about destinations and nature.
Expeditions …..you board directly from the ship and are lowered by platform to the sea….so easy! You mainly travel by Xplor, a small vessel with comfy seats and shade. The ship ...
‘Beyond Amazing’ is the only way to describe our Kimberley Coast cruise on the Coral Adventurer from Broome to Darwin.
The off-ship excursions were so well planned as was the complete itinerary. Getting in and out of the Explorer boats was a breeze. Everything about the cruise was nothing short of superb. The crew were excellent, the food was fantastic and the guides and guest presenters were ...
Our trip with Coral expeditions along the Kimberley coast was our first cruise. It was an incredible experience. The highlights were the expeditions on the Explorers and Zodiacs, so we were able to see such remote sites. The rock formations and Indigenous art were stunning. It was breathtaking to see Montgomery reef, the Horizontal falls and King George River. What a thrilling ride in the Zodiac ...
The Coral Adventurer owned by Coral Expeditions is a modern small ship built to be able to sail close to small islands and into rivers. It sleeps 120 guests but there was only 90 on board. It has one main dining area which is air-conditioned, or you can sit outside to have your meals. There are other outside areas to eat which are used for sunset drinks or an outdoor BBQ. There is a small gym and ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the fact we were travelling on a small ship that could give us the best experience in The Kimberley. This trip exceeded all of our expectations. It is difficult to put into words all the amazing sights we saw, the experiences we had and the history we learnt.
Boarding the ship went like clockwork. It was well organised and stress free for the ...
We chose this cruise to see the Kimberley region and as an added bonus the Solar Eclipse was taking place. This definitely not a cruise like any other it is truly an expedition and such a great learning experience from the moment you open your eyes to the time you close them again at the end of the day. We saw many sunrises and sunsets, geology only seen in the Kimberley area, rode the horizontal ...
So many trips are classified as ‘the trip of a lifetime’ - but not many live up to this expectation.
However, Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise from Darwin to Broome on the Coral Adventurer certainly does.
Quite apart from the essentials such as meals, drinks and a comfortable bed - all of which were highly rated - this cruise was different from most as it was more of an expedition. Guest ...
What a wonderful adventure sailing around The Kimberly Coast From Broome to Darwin. Seeing so many eye popping places of interest from Montgomery Reef on the changing tide, The Horizontal Falls on a Zodiac, Careening Bay and King George River to name only a few. Each day you are offered trips to amazing beaches (no swimming allowed) Aboriginal Art Sites, Rock formations everywhere. Some ...