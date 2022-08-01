Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Coral Adventurer

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and the fact we were travelling on a small ship that could give us the best experience in The Kimberley. This trip exceeded all of our expectations. It is difficult to put into words all the amazing sights we saw, the experiences we had and the history we learnt. Boarding the ship went like clockwork. It was well organised and stress free for the ...