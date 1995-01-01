  • Newsletter
Compare Coral Expeditions Ships Side by Side

We found you 3 ships

Coral Expeditions

Coral Discoverer

40 Reviews

Passengers: 72

Crew: 23

Launched: 2005

Ratio: 3.13:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Explorer Bar
Scuba Diving
Lounge
Sea Kayaking
Snorkelling
Enrichment Lectures
Bridge Deck Bar
Skiff tours

Coral Expeditions

Coral Adventurer

14 Reviews

Passengers: 120

Crew: 35

Launched: 2019

Ratio: 3.43:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Skiff tours
Scuba Diving
Gym
Dining Room
Sea Kayaking
Lounge
Snorkelling
Enrichment Lectures

Coral Expeditions

Coral Geographer

10 Reviews

Passengers: 120

Crew: 48

Launched: 2021

Ratio: 2.50:1

Size: Small

FEATURES:

Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
