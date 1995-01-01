Newsletter
Compare Coral Expeditions Ships Side by Side
Coral Expeditions
Coral Discoverer
40 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
72
Crew:
23
Launched:
2005
Ratio:
3.13:1
Size:
Small
FEATURES:
Sea Kayaking
Snorkelling
Dining Room
Enrichment Lectures
Bridge Deck Bar
Lounge
Skiff tours
Explorer Bar
Hide Details
Coral Expeditions
Coral Adventurer
14 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
120
Crew:
35
Launched:
2019
Ratio:
3.43:1
Size:
Small
FEATURES:
Dining Room
Sea Kayaking
Skiff tours
Scuba Diving
Gym
Bridge Deck Bar
Onboard Naturalists
Enrichment Lectures
Hide Details
Coral Expeditions
Coral Geographer
10 Reviews
Show Details
Passengers:
120
Crew:
48
Launched:
2021
Ratio:
2.50:1
Size:
Small
FEATURES:
Wi-Fi available
Multiple restaurants
Multiple bars/lounges
Nightly entertainment
Onboard shopping
Pool
Spa
Fitness center
Hide Details
