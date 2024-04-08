Upscale line Ponant is expanding its small ship fleet with the addition of a 24-passenger catamaran. The intimate Spirit of Ponant, launching in summer 2024, will join the 13-strong French-flagged fleet which is comprises expedition and explorer ships, a polar icebreaker and the namesake Le Ponant sailing yacht.

The catamaran will sail on cruises around the French island of Corsica and in the Seychelles.

Spirit of Ponant Deck Plans Feature Luxury Fittings

Although it will be the smallest vessel in the Ponant fleet, passengers can expect to find the same high end fixtures and fittings and levels of personal service found on other ships in the fleet.

The catamaran, an award-winning Lagoon 77 built in France, has six cabins and the line says it will provide passengers with a "unique sailing experience" coupled with "all the refinements and personalized service" that are the hallmarks of Ponant voyages.

While full details of the cabins and public areas have yet to be announced, the ship will have a saloon and wine cellar, dining area with gastronomic menus and signature cocktails. The Spirit of Ponant will have four crew members; a captain, seaman, chef and steward.

The catamaran will have a marina platform offering easy access to the sea for swimming and watersports such as snorkeling, paddle and wakeboarding.

Announcing the launch of the catamaran, Ponant's CEO Herve Gastinel said: "The Spirit of Ponant is a new expression of our pioneering spirit, as the travel format is a first in the luxury cruise sector. Our guests will experience what it is really like to be a sailor, including interacting with the Captain to create a voyage that meets their desires and expectations. They will benefit from hidden away anchorages in magical places, while enjoying the high-end services for which Ponant is renowned."

Spirit of Ponant's Launch Date is Summer 2024

Spirit of Ponant's inaugural sailing is a seven-night Corsica cruise, departing on July 13 and sailing round-trip from Bonifacio.

Spirit of Ponant Will Sail the Mediterranean and Seychelles

After spending the summer sailing in the Mediterranean around the French island of Corsica, Spirit of Ponant will reposition for a 2024/25 winter season in the Seychelles, sailing round-trip from Mahe. Details of the itineraries will be announced at a later date.

Spirit of Ponant Stats

The ship measures 78 feet and carries 12 passengers with four crew members.