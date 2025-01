Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Le Bougainville

Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin. Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests. Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...