Ponant is continuing to expand its small ship fleet with the addition of the 30-passenger Paspaley Pearl which will sail in the Asia Pacific region nad western Australia.

Launching in 2025, the expedition yacht is being operated in partnership with the South Sea pearling company Paspaley. It follows the launch of the Spirit of Ponant catamaran in 2024, and Paspaley Pearl will become the 14th vessel in the Ponant fleet of expedition and explorer ships, a polar icebreaker and a sailing yacht.

Paspaley Pearl Deck Plans Feature Private Balconies

Paspaley Pearl was launched in 2021 as the former Island Escape operated by New Zealand’s Island Escape Cruises, which collapsed the following year. The superyacht was purchased by the Paspaley Group in 2023 and, despite being a relatively new vessel, will undergo a multi-million refurbishment prior to being relaunched under its new name and ownership.

Ponant says it will be the newest and only boutique expedition motor yacht with private balconies sailing in Australia's Kimberley region.

Accommodations on the three-deck ship are located across two decks. The eight cabins on the Ocean Deck comprise three ocean twin staterooms measuring 172 square feet, and five ocean staterooms which range in size from 188 to 193 square feet. All of the cabins on this deck have fixed windows.

Situated on the deck above, the Horizon Deck, are six suites which measure 215 square feet, including the private verandas accessed through floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Also on this deck, is the Pearl Suite which stretches the width of the ship and is a prime position overlooking the front of the vessel. It is the largest suite on the ship and measures 290 square feet, including the balcony.

All of the cabins, including the ocean twins, can be configured as twins or king-size doubles. Standard amenities throughout include a large wardrobe, spacious bathroom equipped with a shower and heated floor, luxury amenities, air conditioning, international USB charging points, wall-mounted reading lamps, TV and infotainment system and unlimited free Wi-Fi.

The main dining area, lounge and bar is situated aft on the Ocean Deck, where there is also a marina platform. Directly above, on the Horizon Deck, is an al fresco dining area, lounge and bar which is also used for briefings by members of the expedition team. The uppermost sun deck is furnished with loungers, tables and chairs and has an eight-person hot tub. On the same deck, in front of the bridge, is the sunset lounge.

Paspaley Pearl does not have an elevator and all decks are accessed by stairs.

Paspaley Pearl's Launch Date is January 2025

Paspaley Pearl will embark on its maiden voyage with Ponant on January 10, 2025. The 10-night Encounters with Whale Sharks, Dragons and Mystic Cultures itinerary in eastern Indonesia, sailing from Dili in Timor Leste to Bali, includes stops at Flores, Komodo National Park, Seventeen Islands Marine Park, and Lembata Island.

Paspaley Pearl will Operate Year-round in the Asia Pacific Region

Following the maiden sailing, Paspaley Pearl will offer a variety of seven- to 12-night voyages to Kimberley region of Australia, Far North Australia, East Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Paspaley Pearl Stats

The ship measures 174 feet and carries 30 passengers with 21 crew including four expedition guides.