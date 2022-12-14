Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Soleal

This tour was with Tauck, but the ship used was Le Soleal. I'm not reviewing excursions here, but the quality of our experience on Le Soleal. We had a cabin on the 5th deck and even in rougher seas, we were very comfortable. The cabin itself was fine, but the lighting was poor. We had issues with heating and cooling and had to have a maintenance come a couple times during our time on board ...