"Tauck has a very good reputation for customer service and we thought that Ponant would be equal to that level of comfort and quality, but that was not the case.Our maid came by later to tell us that he thought the problem was in the cabin next to ours and would fix it, which did eventually happen...."Read More
We had an awesome experience on this Alaska cruise. Our stateroom was comfortable, extremely well equipped and serviced twice daily by the amazing Kristie. The service throughout was outstanding. We ate almost exclusively at the gourmet restaurant. The food ranged from good (standard French bistro) to outstanding (approaching Michelin 1 star), with special highlights the lamb and veal served at ...
This is a journal of our May 21-28, 2024, “Cultural and Natural Treasures of Japan by Sea-with Smithsonian Journeys” seven-night cruise cruise aboard the Ponant Le Soléal. The review of our May 13-21, 2024, “The Best of Japan” eight-night cruise is posted at https://www.cruisecritic.com/memberreviews/memberreview.cfm?EntryID=717037.
CRUISE ITINERARY:
Maizuru, Japan; Sakaiminato, Japan; ...
This is a journal of our May 13-21, 2024, “The Best of Japan” eight-night cruise aboard the Ponant Le Soléal. Our journal of the May 21-28, 2024, “Cultural and Natural Treasures of Japan by Sea-with Smithsonian Journeys” seven-night cruise is posted separately.
We had previously visited several ports in Japan (Muroran, Kagoshima, Okinawa) on a trans-Pacific cruise with Princess in 2008. That ...
This tour was with Tauck, but the ship used was Le Soleal. I'm not reviewing excursions here, but the quality of our experience on Le Soleal. We had a cabin on the 5th deck and even in rougher seas, we were very comfortable. The cabin itself was fine, but the lighting was poor. We had issues with heating and cooling and had to have a maintenance come a couple times during our time on board ...
A cruise from Otaru to Osaka was what we took. Ship is well appointed tho staterooms leave little room for 2 people to move around especially if you wanted to share a drink together. Bathroom small with half tub. Entertainment on board were a singer and 2 piano players - thats it. The ports of call were very similar looking at old houses and temples. However the cherry blossoms were spectacular ...
This was the Kitamae route ( Otaru to Osaka) expedition cruise. I want to re-emphasize that this was a cruise to interesting and diverse spots along the Japan coast. We used Zodiacs and the tenders to go ashore most stops. This was not Disneyland on the water type experience. The La Soleal is small and luxury oriented, but it is not about having a casino or a big band playing after dinner ...
We chose Le Soleal because we wanted to visited Japan and cruise on a relatively small ship.
We are hard pressed thinking of any negatives in regard to the ship, the crew, the food, the destination and the fabulous Japan experts, marine biologist, ornithologist and knowledgeable guides.
We visited places on the Seto Inland Sea which see very few tourists. We had such warm and welcoming ...
We are destination driven cruises, so If a ship is going where we like to travel, we will book & travel on it.
This last cruise, also happened to be over Xmas & I wanted a break from cooking for up to 16 people for lunch.
We boarded the ship on 14 December in Dunedin New Zealand, as our tour was the Sub-Antarctic Cruise.
The service from our Cabin attendants was fantastic, everything was ...
This is my second Ponant cruise and I found both cruises to be of a very high calibre in relation to food and experiences. Ponant is an 'all inclusive' line, with the sub-Antarctic cruise including all meals, drinks (non-alcoholic and alcoholic) at all times, including a mini bar which is re-stocked daily to your specifications.
The food is toward the Epicurean, but more standard fare was also ...
Trip of a lifetime at a suitable time to a magical place on a comfortable ship.
Unfortunately the ship had been damaged and required repairs in dry dock. We were not informed that there were MAJOR changes until a few days before departure. Some passengers found out about changes on arrival for departure.
Communication throughout the whole process was almost non existent and totally in ...