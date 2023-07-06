  • Write a Review
Le Ponant Review

The 64-passenger Le Ponant is a three-masted sailing ship that sails for Ponant. It cruises the Mediterranean from May through October and visits the Red Sea, Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, with cruises to the Maldives and Seychelles, from November through April. The ship has four passenger decks with outside cabins, a sun deck, indoor and outdoor restaurants serving French cuisine, and several lounges.

Passengers on regular sailings tend to be French or European, though charter cruises through American operators attract a North American and English-speaking crowd. The intimate onboard spaces create a convivial atmosphere among guests, and the crew offer friendly and personalized service. The ship is available for private charters. Wi-Fi on the ship is complimentary.

About

Passengers: 64
Crew: 32
Passenger to Crew: 2:1
Launched: 1991
Shore Excursions: 36

Sails To

Australia & New Zealand, Caribbean

Sails From

Broome, Fort de France

More about Le Ponant

Where does Le Ponant sail from?

Le Ponant departs from Broome and Fort de France

Where does Le Ponant sail to?

Le Ponant cruises to Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Martinique, St. Vincent, Mayreau, Tobago Cays, Pigeon Island, and St. Lucia

How much does it cost to go on Le Ponant?

Cruises on Le Ponant start from $7,550 per person.
Le Ponant Cruiser Reviews

Sailing Le Ponant

Le Ponant has a very small sun deck with about a dozen chaises and that is about it.
chrism23

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Excellent Luxury Cruise on Le Ponant

Another fantastic attribute about Le Ponant is that its a massive sailing yacht.
Joe C.C.

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The Good and The Bad

Rooms are very nice and clean and housekeeping excellent.
Selectaccom

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Nice to Nice, Great Corsican Loop

Le Ponant is a beautiful yacht with thirty-two cabins and ideal for the itinerary with so much stunning scenery. Comfortable cabins, with good bathroom and shower, hairdryer.
freid

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

Le Ponant
