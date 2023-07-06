The 64-passenger Le Ponant is a three-masted sailing ship that sails for Ponant. It cruises the Mediterranean from May through October and visits the Red Sea, Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, with cruises to the Maldives and Seychelles, from November through April. The ship has four passenger decks with outside cabins, a sun deck, indoor and outdoor restaurants serving French cuisine, and several lounges.

Passengers on regular sailings tend to be French or European, though charter cruises through American operators attract a North American and English-speaking crowd. The intimate onboard spaces create a convivial atmosphere among guests, and the crew offer friendly and personalized service. The ship is available for private charters. Wi-Fi on the ship is complimentary.