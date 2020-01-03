"Clearly it wasn't possible to fix the wi-fi issue at sea, but it is fixable with updated hardware, I'm sure.However, the overall experience was marred by the wi-fi, which was appallingly bad...."Read More
First Time Cruiser
Age 60s
This was my third and last Ponant cruise. It was disappointing on so many levels. There were two primary issues. The first was that the toilet didn't function in our cabin. Although the cruise wasn't fully booked, we were not offered a different cabin. Instead we used the public bathrooms and had our toilet pumped daily. This was both disgusting and unacceptable. The second major issue was ...
Ponant is still sort of a double-edged sword. The ships look sleek (and Le Lyrial is gorgeous to look at while it's waiting for you in a Scottish Loch) and go where others cannot, but the service always misses something that makes you wonder while they can't get some basic things fixed (getting your glass refilled with water during dinner has been an issue for years, and figuring out how much you ...
We enjoy smaller ships and this was the smallest we have cruised on other than riverboats. The ship is well appointed and very easy to get around. It is a lovely ship!
The staff were all very friendly, efficient and willing to help you in any way they could. They work very hard and always have a smile on their face!
Entertainment was impressive for a small ship and we thoroughly enjoyed the ...
The ship, food and staff were fantastic, and there were a couple of extraordinary meals. These were cooked by Rashid from La Mamounia in Marrakesh.
However, the overall experience was marred by the wi-fi, which was appallingly bad. It was slow and didn't really function well. It also only allows one device to be connected at a time. In this day and age, good internet access is critical and ...
We were on with a group from a wine club and had cruised many times in the past but never on Ponant. The ship and cabins were superior to most. The cabins were well appointed with the most storage space of any similar cabin on any ship. Overall the service was great but it was definitely some skew toward the half of the passengers that were French speaking and away from the English speaking. We ...
I was fortunate enough to have reserved for this Ponant Cruise among seven Greek islands, departing and returning to Piraeus the last week of September 2023.
I had a wonderful trip with no negative incidents or unhappy memories. The vessel is one of Ponant's sisterships (built 2010 - 2015). It is a very well appointed vessel, even luxurious. As it only carries a maximum of 264 guests (and ...
We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
This was our first cruise since 2019 and it was another enjoyable experience on Ponant.
This review is lightly abridged from my day-by-day accounting here: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2793516-on-board-le-lyrial-—-treasures-of-the-aegean-sea-—-july-30-august-6-2021/
This cruise was originally scheduled Istanbul to Athens, but was changed to Athens / Athens about 60 days in advance. ...
We selected the Abercrombie and Kent-Ponant cruise to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands for its relatively small size - 170 passengers - and the reputation of the expeditionary staff.
The expeditions were excellent and the lectures were quite good with the exception of some inappropriate, disparaging remarks about our president and an Al Gore-glorifying, climate change zealot of a ...
The following are my opinions and observations:
--LeLyria Chartered by A&K--
Overall, I thought the A&K tour was disorganized and communication was poor. I wasn’t impressed with the A&K staff in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia or on the ship—they appeared not to have much interest in the guests. In my opinion, on several occasions, they were rude and unprofessional (especially the A&K staff in Buenos ...