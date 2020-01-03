Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

We enjoy smaller ships and this was the smallest we have cruised on other than riverboats. The ship is well appointed and very easy to get around. It is a lovely ship! The staff were all very friendly, efficient and willing to help you in any way they could. They work very hard and always have a smile on their face! Entertainment was impressive for a small ship and we thoroughly enjoyed the ...