Le Lyrial in the Aegean
Photo Credit: bluewater sail
Headless King Penguin on South Georgia!
Photo Credit: jlombard2579
two king penguins marching in step on South Georgia
Photo Credit: jlombard2579
Chocolate-themed afternoon tea.
Photo Credit: AussieBoyTX
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
56 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Overall a good experience although the company do not respond to criticism/complaints
"Clearly it wasn't possible to fix the wi-fi issue at sea, but it is fixable with updated hardware, I'm sure.However, the overall experience was marred by the wi-fi, which was appallingly bad...."
docQ1

docQ1

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Never again. This cruise was bad.

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
CruiseFan62
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was my third and last Ponant cruise. It was disappointing on so many levels. There were two primary issues. The first was that the toilet didn't function in our cabin. Although the cruise wasn't fully booked, we were not offered a different cabin. Instead we used the public bathrooms and had our toilet pumped daily. This was both disgusting and unacceptable. The second major issue was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

A gorgeous ship whose staff still leave me wanting

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
Belgian cruiser1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ponant is still sort of a double-edged sword. The ships look sleek (and Le Lyrial is gorgeous to look at while it's waiting for you in a Scottish Loch) and go where others cannot, but the service always misses something that makes you wonder while they can't get some basic things fixed (getting your glass refilled with water during dinner has been an issue for years, and figuring out how much you ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Lovely ship but some disappointments.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
Golfgirl canada
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoy smaller ships and this was the smallest we have cruised on other than riverboats. The ship is well appointed and very easy to get around. It is a lovely ship! The staff were all very friendly, efficient and willing to help you in any way they could. They work very hard and always have a smile on their face! Entertainment was impressive for a small ship and we thoroughly enjoyed the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Overall a good experience although the company do not respond to criticism/complaints

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
docQ1
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The ship, food and staff were fantastic, and there were a couple of extraordinary meals. These were cooked by Rashid from La Mamounia in Marrakesh. However, the overall experience was marred by the wi-fi, which was appallingly bad. It was slow and didn't really function well. It also only allows one device to be connected at a time. In this day and age, good internet access is critical and ...
Read More

Response from SaraM, Ponant Cruise Specialist

We’re so happy to hear about how much you loved the ship, food, and staff on board! Our entire team works hard to please all dietary restrictions and interests, and we’re delighted your trip...

Sail Date: July 2023

Great ship bad food

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
LJK47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were on with a group from a wine club and had cruised many times in the past but never on Ponant. The ship and cabins were superior to most. The cabins were well appointed with the most storage space of any similar cabin on any ship. Overall the service was great but it was definitely some skew toward the half of the passengers that were French speaking and away from the English speaking. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Lovely vessel, excellent food, attentive crew and engaging fellow passengers

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
bluewater sail
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I was fortunate enough to have reserved for this Ponant Cruise among seven Greek islands, departing and returning to Piraeus the last week of September 2023. I had a wonderful trip with no negative incidents or unhappy memories. The vessel is one of Ponant's sisterships (built 2010 - 2015). It is a very well appointed vessel, even luxurious. As it only carries a maximum of 264 guests (and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

the penguins on South Georgia

Review for a South America Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
jlombard2579
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Ponant - Treasures of the Aegean Sea w/ COVID info August 2021

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
AussieBoyTX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise since 2019 and it was another enjoyable experience on Ponant. This review is lightly abridged from my day-by-day accounting here: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2793516-on-board-le-lyrial-—-treasures-of-the-aegean-sea-—-july-30-august-6-2021/ This cruise was originally scheduled Istanbul to Athens, but was changed to Athens / Athens about 60 days in advance. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Trip to Antarctica and South Georgia

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
7ContinentTraveler
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We selected the Abercrombie and Kent-Ponant cruise to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falklands for its relatively small size - 170 passengers - and the reputation of the expeditionary staff. The expeditions were excellent and the lectures were quite good with the exception of some inappropriate, disparaging remarks about our president and an Al Gore-glorifying, climate change zealot of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

A&K: Antarctica and South Georgia: Disappointing on So Many Levels

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Lyrial (Ponant)

User Avatar
traveler22020
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The following are my opinions and observations: --LeLyria Chartered by A&K-- Overall, I thought the A&K tour was disorganized and communication was poor. I wasn’t impressed with the A&K staff in Buenos Aires, Ushuaia or on the ship—they appeared not to have much interest in the guests. In my opinion, on several occasions, they were rude and unprofessional (especially the A&K staff in Buenos ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

