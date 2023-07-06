All rooms have twin beds that can convert to a king, an armchair or sofa; small drinks table and mini-bar stocked with included drinks (soda, water, beer, wine, spirits); iPod docking station; desk with bench-style seat; flat-screen TV with several channels and a selection of movies on demand; bathrobes, slippers and hair dryer; two golf umbrellas for use during the cruise; and a safe. Each room has three outlets or more; all but one are 220-volt, European style, so you'll need an adapter and possibly a converter (depending on your electronics). There is only one bedside outlet.

Other than suites (and oddly enough the lowest deck Superior cabins), rooms are small; while effort has been made to create storage space, there is hardly enough for two people. Drawers, while deep, are quite narrow -- there are four in the main area in most cabins, and another three (smaller) in the closet. There's plenty of hanging space, though you might need to ask for more hangers, and three shelves.

The layout has cabins feeling tight. Two adults sharing the space have to approach moving from one spot to another in a tag-team effort. You can't open the washroom door if someone is using the closet just outside, as both doors open out. You also can't cross the room if drawers are open. A soffit hangs over the drawer unit, and it's low enough that if you're taller than about 6 feet, you're probably going to smack your head on it at least once.

Bathrooms are configured with the toilet in its own tiny compartment and the shower and sink in another. (Only select suites have bathtubs.) Two glass shelves in the washroom provide space for your belongings; there's virtually no shelf space around the sink. Inside the shower is a small metal ledge for placing toiletries. Small bottles of Hermes shampoo, conditioner and body gel are provided, as are Hermes bars of soap. In a drawer beneath the sink, you'll find shower caps and a mini vanity set.

There are three wheelchair-accessible cabins on the ship.

Superior Stateroom: The eight 226-square-foot Superior cabins are all located on Deck 3. These cabins have no balconies but do have a window. In the sitting area, you'll find a daybed rather than a sofa or armchair.

Deluxe Stateroom: Also located solely on Deck 3, each 194-square-foot deluxe room has a 43-square-foot balcony, a small table and armchair.

Prestige Stateroom: Most of the cabins on the ship fall into the 194-square-foot prestige category. Spread over Decks 4 and 5, they have 43-square-foot balconies. Most rooms have an armchair and table.

Suite: There are six categories of suite offered on Le Lyrial; those on Deck 6 all include butler service.

Deluxe Suite: Deluxe suites, all of which are located on Deck 6, are 291 square feet and have 65-square-foot balconies. The bedroom and sitting area are not separated and contain a bed, daybed, table and chair. There's also a small dressing area with two full-sized closets.

Prestige Suite: Prestige Suites are two Prestige Staterooms combined (all on Deck 5), in which Ponant has reconfigured one of the rooms as a sitting room. The 388-square-foot rooms have an 86-square-foot balcony; in the bedroom you'll find an armchair but in the sitting room there's a sofa and chair. Each room has a flat-screen TV, full closet and two bathrooms, each set up exactly as they are in standard cabins. The suite has two entrances.

Privilege Suite: The Privilege Suites, on Deck 6, are the same size as Prestige Suites but have an entirely different layout. In these rooms, there's one large bathroom, located off the bedroom, with a bathtub; the sitting area has a sofa and table, and there's a dressing area with large closet. There's a flat-screen TV in both the bedroom and sitting area.

Grand Deluxe Suite: Room number 604 on Le Lyrial is the ship's 484-square-foot Grand Deluxe Suite. This room features a 108-square-foot balcony, a small bedroom and large sitting area with sofa, small drinks table, dining table with room for four and a desk. Both the bedroom and sitting area have flat-screen TVs. The large bathroom, which is fronted by a dressing area with large closet, has a spa bathtub and double sinks. There's also a guest bathroom with toilet and sink by the entrance. Cruisers staying in this suite get free internet.

Grand Privilege Suite: Another suite comprising two cabins combined is the 581-square-foot Grand Privilege Suite, made up of a Privilege Suite plus a regular stateroom. This room comes with a 129-square-foot balcony and has three separate areas: two bedrooms, one of which has a master bath with spa bathtub, and the second of which has a bathroom set up that's the same as standard cabins (toilet in one compartment, shower and sink in the other). Both bedrooms, as well as the sitting area have flat-screen TVs. The dressing areas with closets can only be found in the sitting room and smaller of the two bedrooms. The sitting area has a table but only two armchairs; the cabin has two entrances, and the balcony can be accessed from any of the three rooms. Passengers staying in this room get free internet.

Owner's Suite: The premier cabin on Le Lyrial is the ship's 581-square-foot Owner's Suite, which features a 129-square-foot balcony, bedroom with master bath featuring a spa bathtub and dual sinks, and enlarged living area with sofa, drinks table, dining table for four, and large dressing area. There's also a guest bath with toilet and another closet. There's just one entrance to the room, but the balcony can be accessed from three spots in the room. Passengers staying in this room get free internet.