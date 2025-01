Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Le Jacques Cartier

We chose our cruise on a relatively short notice (two weeks before) and were positiviely surprised. We liked the intimacy of the ship a lot (you get to know all the staff and especially the waiters started to remeber our preferred drinks quite soon). We were somewhat worried because we read in other critics about Ponant that they are more focused on French people, but we thought to give the ...