Equipped with a fleet of Zodiac rafts for whisking passengers ashore and an innovative underwater lounge on the lowest decks of the vessel, Le Jacques Cartier offers plenty of whiz-bang awesomeness coupled with the kind of cool, chiconboard vibe you might expect from a hip French ship.

Food has always been an important part of French culture, and that's particularly true aboard Le Jacques Cartier.

The ship's main dining room on Deck 4 can accommodate all passengers in a single seating. Uniquely, this venue offers the ability to open up to the aft stern decks, creating an alfresco dining experience when conditions permit. In addition to a buffet, a full menu of delights is offered there. Expect cuisine to be a mix of international dishes with the odd North American favorite thrown in for good measure.

More casual diners might want to head to the Outdoor Grill on Deck 3, which serves up a variety of pool deck favorites.

Afternoon tea is served most afternoons, and room service is complimentary.

There are 94 cabins aboard Le Jacques Cartier, divided into eight basic types of staterooms and suites, and Wi-Fi is complimentary across all accommodation levels.

Balcony staterooms are each 205 square feet with a 45-square-foot balcony. Located on Decks 3, 4 and 5, they are the smallest type of accommodations onboard, yet they still manage to include a king size bed or two twin beds, an interactive television system, iPod sound system, a desk with stationery, a spacious bathroom, bathrobes, a hairdryer and French toiletries.

Deluxe Suites measure 290 square feet apiece, each with a 65-square-foot balcony, and they feature all the amenities of the standard balcony staterooms.

Each Prestige Suite is 410 square feet with a 90-square-foot balcony and add a larger amount of living space and a more expansive balcony compared with other, smaller categories.

Privilege Suites add expanded bathrooms, each featuring a separate shower and bathtub, along with an 80-square-foot balcony and 340 square feet of living space.

Grand Deluxe Suites offer a prime aft-facing location on Decks 5 and 6, with expansive balconies that measure 320 square feet apiece. Coupled with 480 square feet of living space, each of these commanding suites offers wraparound views of the ship's sides and stern.

One Owners Suite is found on Deck 6 aft, starboard side; it is the same size as the Grand Deluxe Suites. A private hot tub is featured on the balcony.

Entertainment onboard comes by way of the main lounge and theater, both of which are located on Deck 3. Lectures and other performances are offered onboard, and passengers are content to engage with each other over pre- and post-dinner cocktails.

The Panoramic Lounge is located high atop the ship on Deck 6, with 180-degree views overlooking the ship's bow.

One of the ship's most interesting features is the Blue Eye Lounge, an undersea observatory with curved porthole-style windows that look out below the waterline of the ship.

An aft marina platform serves as a launch for Zodiac rafts and water sports activities. Le Jacques Cartier also features an onboard spa, salon and fitness center.

Le Jacques Cartier makes its debut in July 2020, sailing a five-night voyage from Alesund, Norway, to Stockholm, Sweden, on July 15, 2020. It will then ease into a program of itineraries that, like sister-ship Le Bellot, explore the Baltics, Iceland, the British Isles and the western coast of Europe.