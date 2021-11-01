Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

The only ship of this capability and what an opportunity so we had to take advantage of it. The following describes the actual experience we had. Flight from Paris We were offered the opportunity to pay to upgrade to business class and accepted it, the flight was supposed to leave at 10 a.m. but we did not leave the terminal, on a bus, to the plane until after 10:05. We had to carry ...