Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
9 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amazing Ultra luxurious Polar Cruise in an Icebreaker
"The way this icebreaker ship sails on Sea Ice, Fast Ice , Ice Floes and the way it navigates in between gigantic icebergs is amazing and it can reach farthest corners of Antarctica ( and Arctic upto North Pole).We booked in The commandant Charcot in 2019 , for summer of 2020 to North Pole , as soon as we had heard about its Polar Class 2 Ice breaking capabilities...."
DrKP avatar

DrKP

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-9 of 9 Ponant Le Commandant Charcot Cruise Reviews

Amazing Ultra luxurious Polar Cruise in an Icebreaker

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
DrKP
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked in The commandant Charcot in 2019 , for summer of 2020 to North Pole , as soon as we had heard about its Polar Class 2 Ice breaking capabilities. However the voyage to 90’N , North Pole got cancelled twice due to COVID pandemic. Finally after experiencing an exceptional Arctic trip on L’Boreal last year in 2022, we booked with Ponant on Le Commandant Charcot for November 2023 for ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

90.0 North Once in a lifetime

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
2SailingNomads
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The only ship of this capability and what an opportunity so we had to take advantage of it. The following describes the actual experience we had. Flight from Paris We were offered the opportunity to pay to upgrade to business class and accepted it, the flight was supposed to leave at 10 a.m. but we did not leave the terminal, on a bus, to the plane until after 10:05. We had to carry ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Fantastic Ship if money is no object

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
Acton Cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I notice that none of the other reviews talk about money. I'm therefore assuming this ship and itineraries are for people seeking to explore certain destinations and will pay whatever it takes to do so. In that case I would echo the other excellent reviews. However, almost everyone I spoke to on this 2 day ship visit, said that they had a great time, but they really had to think about if ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Exceptional Experience of a Lifetime

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
StelladiMare
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Superb Antarctic navigation aboard La Commandant Charcot leaving from Ushuaia through Drakes Passage, tracking west along Antarctica from Marguerite Bay to Cape Adare and then up to Lyttelton, NZ Captain Devorsine & Expedition Leader Kuyper went out of their way to provide an exceptional Antarctic experience including navigation along the Ross Ice Shelf, navigation through ice floes, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

North West Passage

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
MrsPiket
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Launched in 2021, Le Commandant Charcot is a Polar Class 2 rated icebreaker. It is a 245-passenger, 31,300-ton cruising vessel with high quality interiors. It is French, chic, the service is smooth, and passengers are well-heeled, experienced and predominantly elder travellers. As of 2022, Le Commandant Charcot is the only PC2 rated ship in service. Note that the strongest Canadian Coastguard ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Just wow!

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
Traveler4k
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Incredible ship from top to bottom. I have done Silversea and Regent and this is ABSOLUTELY my favorite and the most comfortable ship I have ever been on. Entertainment mostly consisted of lectures and they had an absolutely fabulous crew of lecturers. In addition, there was a couple who did opera who were superb and the best violinist I have evere seen play. The food was, by far, the best I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

To the Ross Sea and Beyond

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This report includes information on our February 15—March 12, 2022, “Ross Sea” expedition cruise on the Le Commandant Charcot with Ponant. Although we had taken a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess and explored “Beyond the Polar Circle” in 2020 on the Le Soléal with Ponant, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience much more of the Antarctic ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Sleeping Beauty

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
Simei
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Le Commadant Charcot is a beautiful ship: conceived by a star designer, it is pure luxury both inside and outside. Moreover, it is uniquely capable. Powered by the latest hybrid technology, it achieves the highest icebreaking class except for the Russian nuclear-powered behemoths. In short, it is the ultimate icebreaker for luxury expedition cruises. Unfortunately, its potential has been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Boredom in Supreme Comfort

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Commandant Charcot

User Avatar
robinhood6
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are now one week into the cruise and I’m sorry to say that it doesn’t live up to its promotion. On the positive side, the ship and its equipment are outstanding. The same goes for the cabins, the restaurants, bars, and all the people working there. What’s bad is that expectations fostered by Ponant are not met: this maiden voyage was promoted as a uniquely adventurous expedition going ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

