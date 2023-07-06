All of the 123 cabins and suites have balconies.

What to Expect in the Rooms on Le Commandant Charcot

Storage, even in the smallest room category 215-square-foot Prestige Staterooms, is more than adequate, with a roomy closet and three-drawer dresser. A small built-in sofa provides off-the-bed seating. And, as in all cabins and suites, there’s a minibar stocked with juices, soft drinks, spirits and mixers. Other amenities include bathrobe and slippers, in-room safe, direct-line phone, WiFi (included in the fare), top-of-the-line Diptyche toiletries, satellite TV with English-language stations and a Bose blue tooth speaker. Electrical outlets are both the European and U.S. variety. USB ports are bedside.

Tip: If you’re packing a lot of devices, you might want to bring an adaptor or two.

The next-level-up Deluxe Suites are the most common room category, with 50 on board. At 301 square feet, they’re large enough to accommodate a chaise-like sofa and comfy reading chair. The closet and dresser are also larger than in the Prestige Staterooms. But despite incorporating “suite” into the name, there’s no separation between sleeping and sitting areas.

The ship’s 17 Prestige Suites on Decks 6 and 7 were created by combining two Prestige Staterooms. Some have two separate sleeping areas (with queen or twin beds); in others, the second bedroom serves as a spacious sitting area. They measure 430 square feet, with a 108-square-foot balcony.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on Le Commandant Charcot

The true suites tout so many amenities, you might be tempted to never leave. All four suite categories (Grand Prestige, Privilege, Duplex and Owner’s) come with butler service, priority boarding, a separate shower and tub, Champagne and fruit upon boarding, plus daily savory and sweet canapes, and use of a Samsung tablet and two pairs of Swarovski binoculars.

The two 452-square-foot Grand Prestige Suites have one and a half baths, a dressing room and separate living room.

Seven slightly larger Privilege Suites have 516-square-foot interiors and a 134-square-foot balcony. They have a large dressing area off the bedroom and a smaller one in the living area, plus one and a half baths.

The largest accommodations, four Duplex Suites on Decks 6 and 7, and the Owner’s Suite on Deck 8, are at the rear of the ship. They both include private return transfers from the ship.

Duplex Suites are two-story dwellings with 1,011 square feet inside and another 280 square feet on an outdoor terrace with a hot tub, sofa and table. The two-story living/dining room sports a sofa bed, dining table for six, a half bath and dressing area. A contemporary remote-controlled gas fireplace lines one wall. The bedroom is upstairs in a loftlike area that faces a wall of windows. There’s also a double walk-in closet/dressing room.

The palatial Owner’s Suite is a whopping 1,237 square feet with a sprawling terrace that curves around the rear of the ship for more than 2,000 square feet. On it are a hot tub, deck chairs, sofa, dining table and a telescope. Inside, the living room has two pull-out sofas, a dining table for six, a contemporary fireplace whose lighting can be adjusted to fit the mood, and a desk and bookcase. The bedroom, with a walk-in closet/dressing room, is as large as the living area. This suite includes a spa treatment for one.

Cabin Bathrooms on Le Commandant Charcot

The bathrooms in all cabins are beautifully appointed, with dark stone and woody accents. Glass-enclosed showers have oversized showerheads and, in Prestige Staterooms, Prestige Suites and Deluxe Suites, a glass panel on one wall lets in natural light from the balcony. (An opaque panel slides over it for privacy.) Toiletries are luxury brand Diptyche Paris. Toilets are in a separate compartment. Three wheelchair-accessible cabins have larger bathrooms.

The four top-tier suite classes have Balneo bathtubs and separate shower compartments, plus a half bath.

Cabins to Avoid on Le Commandant Chercot

There isn’t a bad cabin placement on the ship, since they’re located on three dedicated decks away from other activities. An exception: One Privilege Suite abuts the Bridge on Deck 8 and part of its balcony is visible from the navigation quarters.

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: The Prestige cabins are the least expensive, but springing for the next-level category, the Deluxe Suite, gets you an extra 86 square feet with a larger bathroom, sitting area and closet space.

Splurge: The Duplex Suites seem even roomier than they are, thanks to the two-level arrangement, soaring ceilings and a second-floor bedroom that looks out onto a wall of windows. Plus, the outdoor terrace has a hot tub.

**Family: **Opt for a Prestige Suite, which combines two Prestige Staterooms. Some have two separate sleeping areas with twin or king-size beds.