All accommodations have balconies, air conditioning, two twin beds that can be pushed together to form a king-sized bed, small shower, mini-bar, flat-screen satellite TV and video on demand, a desk with stationery, iPod docking stations, safe, hair dryer, bathrobes and French bath products. Each cabin is outfitted with 110/220-volt outlets and Wi-Fi.

Standard staterooms: The Deluxe and Prestige cabins are 205 square feet, plus a 43-square-foot balcony. There is one accessible Prestige cabin. The main difference between the two types of rooms is their location. All Deluxe cabins are on Deck 3, while Prestige rooms can be found on Decks, 4, 5 and 6.

Suites: Suites are more spacious, ranging from 291 to 484 square feet, and all have walk-in closets. The Deluxe Suites (Decks 3, 4, 5 and 6) are 290 square feet, plus a 65-square-foot balcony, and have a sofa that converts to a bed for a third passenger. Prestige and Privilege suites (both located on Decks 5 and 6) are 344 and 409 square feet, respectively (plus 86-square-foot balcony) and can also fit a third person. Privilege Suites also come with butler service.

The four top suites at the aft of the ship on Decks 5 and 6 have expansive balconies of 328 square feet. The staterooms themselves are 484 square feet and are true suites with separate living and sleeping areas. They also have bathtubs and showers. Three of these are called Grand Deluxe Suites; the fourth, the Owner's Suite, has a Jacuzzi on the balcony. All feature butler service. Passengers staying in the Owner's Suite also receive a round trip private transfer from the airport to a hotel or the ship and back, as well as one free hour of a spa treatment of their choice.