From Antarctica on a land expedition with penguin colony in foreground.
Photo Credit: westy7000
Best picture of my trip. Gold Harbor, South Georgia Island.
Photo Credit: JazzyTheTraveler
Photo of a zodiac cruise around a sound in Antarctica, off the Weddell Sea!
Photo Credit: JazzyTheTraveler
Photo of Le Boreal at anchor in St. Andrew’s Bay, South Georgia Island.
Photo Credit: JazzyTheTraveler
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
62 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Northwest Passage
"I gave good reviews to that trip so it’s perplexing why they don’t see it as an added level of comfort.I was surprised they didn’t have more English-speaking staff on a trip with so many English-speaking guests...."Read More
cgirardin avatar

cgirardin

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Northwest Passage

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
cgirardin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Ponant We just returned from the northwest passage cruise on Ponant Le Boréal. I wanted to post my thoughts along with the pros and cons of the trip. The ship was cooler than I expected and while I had plenty of warm clothes, My husband and I carry-on and I regretted not taking my pashmina to wear around on the ship. Our ship was comprised of about 40 French, 15 other europeans, 30 ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Never Again On Any Ponant ship

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
jj5000
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I will never take another Ponant cruise and here are the reasons. At over $2,000 US per couple per day, this was the worst value of any cruise we have been on. 1. So-called Expedition Guides and so-called experts completely useless. 2. Large group of passengers misbehaving 3. Canceled stops which Ponant advertised, but knew can not be made. 4. Older ship with many problems. 5. ...
Sail Date: August 2024

Terrific!

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
Soars-55
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We've talked about an Antarctic cruise for years...we like Ponant, and we are Smithsonian fans, so when the combination came up this seemed a good omen. We were extremely pleased to find superb support, assistance and communications from the Ponant-Smithsonian Journeys representative. She was in touch early and often. We had a couple of glitches and in each case were helped through the ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Superb service, food, cabin, comfort and crew. But a warning about balcony doors.

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
westy7000
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was a few years coming because of Covid, cancellations and non-refundable payments. However, it was well worth waiting for. Food, crew, comfort, organisation, helpfulness, friendliness, arrival and departure processes were all excellent. This was an Expedition cruise which meant we had twice-daily expeditions on zodiacs to either explore or land on Antarctica. These expeditions were ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Antarctic Perfection Aboard Le Boreal

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
JazzyTheTraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

TRIP REPORT LE BOREAL 11/21-12/7 2022 As a preface, this is exceedingly long because it aims to answer the questions that I had when I was researching this once in a lifetime trip (for most of us) in addition to providing an actual trip report. I found answers to some, but not all, of my questions leading up to this trip, but it required months of me reading literally the internet. So, ...
Sail Date: November 2022

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Great expedition cruise

Review for a South America Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
Cruising with style
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret! This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last! From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Bucket list adventure in Antarctia

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
Train lover
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Since we did an Arctic cruise in 2017 wanted to also do Antarctica. We were lucky enough to be offered a deal of 2 for 1 so grabbed it and consider ourselves very lucky., It was actually a sailing with embarkation on 16 Feb from Ushuaia which was an APT charter. This sailing does not appear on the Cruise Critic list! Unlike some of the other reviews we found the staff to be very friendly, the ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

No Fire, No Ice, No Adventure

Review for a Alaska Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
Chris Marshall
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was titled Fire and Ice in the Arctic and was promoted as "an unforgettable expedition". Unforgettable perhaps but for all the wrong reasons. For some reason Ponant did not publish details of the flights at the start and end of the cruise so we had to add two nights in Seattle for their convenience (at our expense). Boarding the charter flight from Seattle to Nome in Alaska was tedious ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Stateroom

ICELANDIC LOOP

Review for a Arctic Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
plaeger606
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having never heard of Ponant, we chose this cruise because it did a circumnavigation of Iceland which is what we wanted. The ship was extremely clean, comfortable, and well laid-out. Embarkation from a small port outside of Reykjavik was a breeze (as was disembarkation). Captain Etienne Garcia was terrific - his enthusiasm for the immense beauty of Iceland came through in every message from him ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Superb overall experience on a modern and tastefully furnished ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Le Boreal

User Avatar
FieldstonEagle
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am writing this following a April 2019 transatlantic crossing from Miami to Lisbon ( an itinerary to be repeated in 2020 ). This is a wonderful all inclusive experience as PONANT includes fine wines (including French champagne), alcoholic beverages, tips and even WiFi with no additional charge to the cost of the cruise. Cabins feature toiletries from Hermes and offer all the comforts one would ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

