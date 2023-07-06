Because several of the cabins interconnect to create suites, the capacity of the ship can vary. The maximum configuration is four suites and 128 nonsuite cabins (132 staterooms total), and in a heavier ratio of suites to nonsuites, it's 24 suites and 88 nonsuite staterooms (112 staterooms total). Le Boreal is often booked for full charters or corporate events, which makes this flexibility handy.

There are six categories of cabins, although there's not much difference between the middle categories besides location. Decor is beautiful throughout, featuring calming neutrals of chocolate, taupe and cream, and sumptuous textures of silk, satin, white leather and marble, with potted orchids by the beds and photographic prints on the walls. All accommodations have individually controlled air conditioning, Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs. The bathroom products are Hermes. What's special about the bathrooms is that, in all categories, except the Owner's Suite, a panel slides across to reveal a wall of glass, so you can stand in the shower and look out to sea. If you're sharing the cabin and want privacy, you can shower with the wall panel closed.

Furnishings on each of the standard balconies consist of two rattan chairs and a small table. A handful of balconies at the forward end of the ship have solid panels, so check carefully, if a private sunbathing space is important.

Three cabins are wheelchair-adapted; the whole ship is wheelchair-friendly, but split-level decks mean complicated chairlifts need to be used to get up or down the equivalent of a few stairs.

Superior Stateroom: Eight of these cabins are on Deck 3 and measure 226 square feet. Seven have picture windows in place of a balcony. The forwardmost cabin has only a porthole.

Deluxe Stateroom: Slightly smaller at 200 square feet, 28 Deluxe Staterooms are on Deck 3 and have a 43-square-foot balcony.

Prestige Stateroom: These cabins are on Decks 4, 5 and 6 and differ from the Deluxe Staterooms only in location.

Prestige Suite: Located on Decks 5 and 6, these suites are two Prestige cabins that connect to create 398 square feet of living space, plus an 86-square-foot balcony. The suites have two bathrooms -- one with a small tub and the other with a shower -- and a sofa where the second bed would normally be.

Deluxe Suite: Three suites on Deck 6 are 290 square feet and have a 54-square-foot balcony. Each has a sofa, a small tub, separate shower and a dressing area.

Owner's Suite: The ship's premium accommodation is a roomy 484 square feet with a 97-square-foot balcony on Deck 6. It sports a separate living and dining area, plus a large bathroom with jetted bathtub, a guest bathroom and a double-width teak balcony.