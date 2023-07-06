Le Boreal, like other ships of its class in the Ponant fleet, is a stunning vessel, with sleek lines and an unusual dark-gray hull that makes it stand out in port. Capable of expedition sailing, the ship has an upscale feel that is unashamedly French: It's chic, the service can be a little slow or arrogant at times, and the passengers are well-heeled, savvy travelers.

Whether or not the passengers are mostly French depends on the itinerary. Ponant has been targeting a more international market with considerable success and also does a booming charter market. Announcements on the ship are made in both French and English, and the menu is designed to accommodate all tastes.

Le Boreal's interiors are like those of a minimalist boutique hotel. Everything is taupe, cream and white, with an emphasis on luxurious textures, from leather-fronted white drawers in the cabin to taupe silk cushions on the bed. Black-and-white Philip Plisson photo art lines the corridors. A cascade of glittering Swarovski crystals glistens in the small atrium.

What distinguishes the ship from other upscale vessels is its adventurous itineraries. Le Boreal is ice-strengthened, so it can sail to Antarctica and the Arctic, destinations that are mixed up with off-the-beaten-track European itineraries, as well as the South Pacific and South America. The ship carries a fleet of Zodiac landing crafts for getting ashore and for sightseeing in remote locations. There's a strong emphasis on coastal cruising, with long days in port, overnights and late departures, so you feel you're part of a destination, rather than just calling for a day.