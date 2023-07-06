  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Le Boreal Review

4.0 / 5.0
59 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Jayne Clark
Contributor

Le Boreal, like other ships of its class in the Ponant fleet, is a stunning vessel, with sleek lines and an unusual dark-gray hull that makes it stand out in port. Capable of expedition sailing, the ship has an upscale feel that is unashamedly French: It's chic, the service can be a little slow or arrogant at times, and the passengers are well-heeled, savvy travelers.

Whether or not the passengers are mostly French depends on the itinerary. Ponant has been targeting a more international market with considerable success and also does a booming charter market. Announcements on the ship are made in both French and English, and the menu is designed to accommodate all tastes.

Le Boreal's interiors are like those of a minimalist boutique hotel. Everything is taupe, cream and white, with an emphasis on luxurious textures, from leather-fronted white drawers in the cabin to taupe silk cushions on the bed. Black-and-white Philip Plisson photo art lines the corridors. A cascade of glittering Swarovski crystals glistens in the small atrium.

What distinguishes the ship from other upscale vessels is its adventurous itineraries. Le Boreal is ice-strengthened, so it can sail to Antarctica and the Arctic, destinations that are mixed up with off-the-beaten-track European itineraries, as well as the South Pacific and South America. The ship carries a fleet of Zodiac landing crafts for getting ashore and for sightseeing in remote locations. There's a strong emphasis on coastal cruising, with long days in port, overnights and late departures, so you feel you're part of a destination, rather than just calling for a day.

Pros

Multiple dining venues, lots of balcony cabins and regular wildlife sightings

Cons

Limited evening entertainment

Bottom Line

An upscale cruise experience in adventurous surroundings

About

Passengers: 264
Crew: 144
Passenger to Crew: 1.83:1
Launched: 2010
Shore Excursions: 71

Sails To

Antarctica, Arctic, Baltic Sea

Sails From

Ushuaia, Tromso, Reykjavik, Kangerlussuaq, St. Malo, Greenock (Glasgow), Dublin

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • All meals

  • Wine and spirits (except premium wines and spirits)

  • Wi-Fi

  • Mini-bar stocked with mineral water, juices and spirits

  • Gratuities

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Premium wines and liquors

  • Spa treatments

  • Photos and videos

  • Shore excursions

  • Transfers to and from the ship

Fellow Passengers

Clientele varies dramatically according to the season, with younger families traveling during European school holidays and older couples attracted to the longer cruises to more remote locations. A typical cruise might draw about 55 percent of the passengers from France, with the rest hailing from the U.S., U.K., Australia, Germany and countries as far afield as Japan and Brazil.

Language onboard is not an issue. The maitre d' will seat you at an English-speaking table at dinner, if you ask, and all the mainly Indonesian crew speak English (often better than they speak French). There will always be English-speaking excursions when there are international passengers onboard, and announcements are made in English, as well as in French.

Several passengers were traveling in extended family groups, and kids ranged from 7 or 8 years old to teenagers. All the children were well behaved, and the teens certainly livened up the dance floor at night. The ship has a small dedicated area for children, which has video games, books and board games, but there's no special programming for the younger set. Children are a rarity on the ship's expedition cruises to Antarctica and the Arctic.

A word about smoking: All the inside areas of the ship and cabin balconies are nonsmoking. But on my cruise, there were a lot of smokers, and the outdoor bar and the outdoor lounge area behind the Main Lounge were often places smokers, including officers, would congregate. Naturally, this will vary from cruise to cruise, but for anybody who objects strongly to smoking, it might be worth bearing in mind.

Ponant Le Boreal Dress Code

Daytime: Casual in the main areas; people dress for sightseeing. Warmer clothes are necessary for expedition sailings. The line gives passengers their own parka for polar cruises.

Nighttime: Passengers were seriously chic, and women will want to pack dresses, nice pants and blouses for the nonexpedition sailings.

Formal night: Women are advised to pack a cocktail dress and some heels for the dressier nights, which brought out the Louis Vuitton and Missoni. Men do wear summer blazers or jackets on formal nights.

Ponant Le Boreal Inclusions

Included in your cruise fare:

  • All meals

  • Wine and spirits (except premium wines and spirits)

  • Wi-Fi

  • Mini-bar stocked with mineral water, juices and spirits

  • Gratuities

Not included in your cruise fare:

  • Premium wines and liquors

  • Spa treatments

  • Photos and videos

  • Shore excursions

  • Transfers to and from the ship

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Le Boreal price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Le Boreal Cruise from $4,030

Any Month

More about Ponant Le Boreal

Where does Ponant Le Boreal sail from?

Ponant Le Boreal departs from Ushuaia, Tromso, Reykjavik, Kangerlussuaq, St. Malo, Greenock (Glasgow), and Dublin

Where does Ponant Le Boreal sail to?

Ponant Le Boreal cruises to Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Tromso, Murmansk, Franz Josef Land, Spitsbergen (Svalbard), Reykjavik, Galveston, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, Akureyri, Isafjord, Saint-Malo, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Cobh (Cork), Dublin, Greenock (Glasgow), Iona, St. Kilda, Tobermory, and Baffin Island

How much does it cost to go on Ponant Le Boreal?

Cruises on Ponant Le Boreal start from $4,030 per person.
Ponant Le Boreal Cruiser Reviews

Great expedition cruise

On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret!Read More
Cruising with style

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Antarctic Perfection Aboard Le Boreal

If you’re on Le Boreal and Thiebaud (spelling may be incorrect) is the hairstylist, he’s awesome. I’ve trusted him to cut and color my hair and he did great for both.Read More
JazzyTheTraveler

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Superb service, food, cabin, comfort and crew. But a warning about balcony doors.

My only warning and criticism is that the doors between cabin and balcony, if slammed shut while you're outside during ship movement, will lock behind you!At least a warning sign should be placed on the door until the problem is fixed.Read More
westy7000

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Bucket list adventure in Antarctia

As our cabin 505 was 3 away from this door we visited frequently, very useful when an announcement was made of something to see which should not be missed.There was an open bridge policy unless the Red notice was on the door.Read More
Train lover

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Ponant Fleet
Le Ponant
9 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map