Review for a Asia River Cruise on Century Paragon

Unfortunately we did not have have a choice of ships. The tour company used both Century and Victory cruise ships. We were on a 3 night 4 day cruise down the Yangtze River. As we left our bus we walked a long distance from parking lot to pier which we were told was shared by dinner boat cruises. We stared down at approximately 200 steps with no hand rails to pier. As we approached ...