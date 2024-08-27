Photo Credit: BDS-09
Photo Credit: BDS-09
Photo Credit: Calish20
Photo Credit: Calish20
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
365 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 365 Celestyal Cruise Reviews

Good value for money, not a memorable experience

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
Tauro Barcelona
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I did not have a lot of expectations about this ship, since it is 30 years old, but it has been refurbished quite well. The ship was in very good conditions, and bars and restaurants were quite nice. Cabin was comfortable (we were in a juior suite) but it was impossible to regulate properly the air conditioning. The restaurant was excellent. We were allowed to go to the Smoked Olive and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Review for Indian vegetarians

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
BDS-09
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We went 1st time on cruise. It was very nice experience with celestyal cruise journey. We got everyday Vegetarian food in buffet but it needs to improvement. Like everyday there was rice and sabzi but only one day we got dal and pita bread no chapati or khabuz. One suggestion is for staff that they should keep all vegetarian food separate in buffet. There was other restaurants also included. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with children

mix reviews

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
Calish20
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I had mixed feelings about my first experience with Celestyal. I will say the pros and cons on my opinion. Pros: Great food Nice waiter and housekeeping Comfortable Bed and pillows inside room very spacious 2 pools, impressive for such a small ship. Amazing itinerary A+ for the free wine and beer modern ship despite been a 30 years old boat not a large cruise, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Do not travel with Celestyal Cruises

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
Jinn50
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was the first and last time I would sail with Celestyal cruises. We were a group of eight friends and did the Stpes of St Paul cruise. We chose this cruise specifically for the excursions to Patmos, Dikili (Ancient Pergamon) and Istanbul. The organization of the excursions was awful. Individuals like us were the las to get off the ship as groups had priority. In Patmos, we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Nice ship, great itinerary

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
Grotshops
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our cruise (Steps of Paul) was heavy on shore excursions, so we spent most of every day off of the ship. We had a junior suite, which was very comfortable and had a balcony. The ship is newly refurbished, and it looks great. Service was generally very good, especially for suite passengers, who have exclusive access to some of the restaurants and bars. We tried several of the bars and found ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

cozy, intimate cruise with great service and food

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Journey

User Avatar
Alastair Leigh
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I'm generally not a cruise person. I don't like how crowded it is, and how at every port we get off with thousands of other people. I find the experience to be annoying. I was even more skeptical of the fact that Celestyal Journey is a renovated 20 year old vessel. However, my expectations have been greatly exceeded with this particular company, and cruise ship. Keep in mind these are my ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Great Ship and Crew!

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Discovery

User Avatar
Active Seniors from USA
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We recently returned from a four night Aegean cruise, which was part of a land/sea vacation through a tour company. After reading previous reviews, I was prepared to be disappointed. We have taken three big ship cruises and one river cruise, but this was our first mid-sized ship cruise. The ship was recently remodeled, so everything was new and clean. The cabin was roomy; we had a window cabin, ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Thank you Celestyal for a fantastic time!!

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Discovery

User Avatar
Canadian Bhatt
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We just returned from the 4 night Aegean cruise and it was fantastic. Everything from check in to the cabin, food, excursions was perfect. The staff were friendly and pleasant and we will definitely take another one. We took the excursions offered by Celestyal as it was our first cruise and the offerings plus embarking and return, the English speaking guide were friendly and accommodating to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Is cruising for you?

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Discovery

User Avatar
Another first timer
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

A good cruise,, marred only by Celestyal’s willingness to take your money for an excursion tour, half of which took place in the dark and you could not see anything of the sights being described. They knew that from previous complaints but went ahead regardless. Apart from that, the ship personnel were friendly, attentive and very efficient, the cabin comfortable, food excellent, entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Loved this Cruise

Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Discovery

User Avatar
AmoMark
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Loved our 4 night cruise of the Greek Islands! We have cruised with a number of other bigger, more expensive cruise lines in the past & found this cruise more our style. Check in at Lavrion Port was seemless & quick. Our window room on Deck 5, was all we could have asked for and well serviced. The food was good, particularly in the main dining room, the staff were lovely & we enjoyed having beer & ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Line Reviews
TUI Cruises Cruise Reviews
TUI Cruises Cruise Reviews
Belmond Cruise Reviews
PolarQuest Cruise Reviews
MSC Cruises Cruise Reviews
Adventure Canada Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.