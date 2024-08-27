I did not have a lot of expectations about this ship, since it is 30 years old, but it has been refurbished quite well. The ship was in very good conditions, and bars and restaurants were quite nice. Cabin was comfortable (we were in a juior suite) but it was impossible to regulate properly the air conditioning.
The restaurant was excellent. We were allowed to go to the Smoked Olive and the ...
We went 1st time on cruise. It was very nice experience with celestyal cruise journey. We got everyday Vegetarian food in buffet but it needs to improvement. Like everyday there was rice and sabzi but only one day we got dal and pita bread no chapati or khabuz. One suggestion is for staff that they should keep all vegetarian food separate in buffet. There was other restaurants also included. ...
I had mixed feelings about my first experience with Celestyal. I will say the pros and cons on my opinion.
Pros:
Great food
Nice waiter and housekeeping
Comfortable Bed and pillows
inside room very spacious
2 pools, impressive for such a small ship.
Amazing itinerary
A+ for the free wine and beer
modern ship despite been a 30 years old boat
not a large cruise, ...
This was the first and last time I would sail with Celestyal cruises. We were a group of eight friends and did the Stpes of St Paul cruise.
We chose this cruise specifically for the excursions to Patmos, Dikili (Ancient Pergamon) and Istanbul.
The organization of the excursions was awful. Individuals like us were the las to get off the ship as groups had priority. In Patmos, we were ...
Our cruise (Steps of Paul) was heavy on shore excursions, so we spent most of every day off of the ship. We had a junior suite, which was very comfortable and had a balcony. The ship is newly refurbished, and it looks great. Service was generally very good, especially for suite passengers, who have exclusive access to some of the restaurants and bars. We tried several of the bars and found ...
I'm generally not a cruise person. I don't like how crowded it is, and how at every port we get off with thousands of other people. I find the experience to be annoying. I was even more skeptical of the fact that Celestyal Journey is a renovated 20 year old vessel. However, my expectations have been greatly exceeded with this particular company, and cruise ship. Keep in mind these are my ...
We recently returned from a four night Aegean cruise, which was part of a land/sea vacation through a tour company. After reading previous reviews, I was prepared to be disappointed. We have taken three big ship cruises and one river cruise, but this was our first mid-sized ship cruise. The ship was recently remodeled, so everything was new and clean. The cabin was roomy; we had a window cabin, ...
We just returned from the 4 night Aegean cruise and it was fantastic. Everything from check in to the cabin, food, excursions was perfect. The staff were friendly and pleasant and we will definitely take another one.
We took the excursions offered by Celestyal as it was our first cruise and the offerings plus embarking and return, the English speaking guide were friendly and accommodating to ...
A good cruise,, marred only by Celestyal’s willingness to take your money for an excursion tour, half of which took place in the dark and you could not see anything of the sights being described. They knew that from previous complaints but went ahead regardless. Apart from that, the ship personnel were friendly, attentive and very efficient, the cabin comfortable, food excellent, entertainment ...
Loved our 4 night cruise of the Greek Islands! We have cruised with a number of other bigger, more expensive cruise lines in the past & found this cruise more our style. Check in at Lavrion Port was seemless & quick. Our window room on Deck 5, was all we could have asked for and well serviced. The food was good, particularly in the main dining room, the staff were lovely & we enjoyed having beer & ...