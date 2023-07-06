The cabins are a decent size, slightly bigger in fact than modern cruise ship cabins. After the 2014 cruise season, the line refurbished 160 inside cabins, as well as bathrooms for all inside and outside cabins, and among many other things introduced key cards (it was previously an actual key). A subsequent refurbishment saw all the remaining cabins refurbished with modern furniture, light wood paneling, flat-screen TVs and new carpets.

All cabins have the following features: Individual twin beds which can be combined into a double, two built-in wardrobes, a built-in vanity/desk with a small stool, wall-mounted mirror, two bedside tables with lamps, a wall-mounted TV with limited English channels (BBC, Bloomberg, Sky News), a hair dryer, an ice bucket and a safe. Mini-fridges are only available in the suites.

All the bathrooms are tiled, with modern square sinks, a shower stall with curtain and wall-mounted generic shampoo, shower gel and lotion dispensers. There is a cupboard below with a trash can.

Interior: There are 306 inside cabins, measuring 116 square feet, which are spread out on Decks 2 to 6. The beds are individual twins, which can be combined into a double; there's also a side backrest that can be pulled down to make the bed a sofa. Furniture includes a pullout table between the beds, a stool and built-in vanity and two built-in wardrobes. Several inside cabins have two additional pull-down beds to house families.

Oceanview: The 388 outside cabins all measure 122 square feet; 126 have a porthole, and the others have a large picture window. They can be found on Decks 2 through 6. Furniture includes a chair for the vanity and two built-in wardrobes. The compact bathrooms found in inside and outside cabins each have a toilet, sink and shower with clingy curtain.

Balcony: The only balcony cabins are suites (see below).

Minisuite: The 21 Junior Suites can be found on Deck 7, all at a spacious 242 square feet and recently refurbished, giving them a modern look and feel (some might say generic), with light-colored wood paneling and dark green, patterned carpet. Although it's not a "true suite" with two rooms, there are two distinct areas: a sleeping and living area (with the TV in the former). The storage within the closet in the corridor of the room is extensive, considering that the ship travels such short itineraries. Furniture includes a full sofa, a glass table and two bucket chairs. The bedside tables both have small reading lamps. Smaller suitcases can fit under the high beds. The large picture window overlooks the promenade deck but the lifeboats prevent these rooms from having a view. Within the bathroom, there's a tub with shower (and a non-clinging curtain), a built-in clothesline, a sink, a toilet and storage. Each Junior Suite is named for a flower, and the cabin and bathroom decor reflect this theme.

Suite: Suites are located on Deck 9, accessed via a separate staircase at the front of the ship. They are the only cabins with balconies, which were added after Louis took over the ship. The suites have individual containers of shampoo, conditioner and body lotion, as well as soap, in the bathrooms all derived from olive oil extracts. In 2017, Celestyal trialed a a number of concierge-type services for suite passengers only, which will be rolled out to both ships in 2018 and will include the following perks: Priority check in on dedicated counter; Shoe shine service; Beverage Service (drinks included as per purchased drink package); Arranging cocktail drinks with friends (in the Suite); Early morning Tea/Coffee Service; Serving your Breakfast in your Suite as per room service menu; Complimentary Pressing Service; Daily delivery of fruits in the afternoon; Daily Delivery of Canapes before dinner; Daily Delivery of Petit Fours after dinner; One bottle of Sparkling wine on arrival complimentary; One small bottle of water per person on arrival complimentary; Serving meals in Private suite as per Restaurant Menu; and luggage packing and unpacking.

Balcony Suites: The seven balcony suites are 302 square feet. They all have double beds, as well as a pullout sofa and can accommodate three people. There is a small table and two bucket chairs. Each bathroom has a double sink and a combo full-size tub and shower, similar to what you have in a Junior Suite. Balconies are spacious enough for two loungers and a table; passengers in these rooms will feel like they have plenty of outdoor space.

Grand Suite: The two Grand Suites are 368 square feet, and are at the front of the ship. They are the only cabins which could be described as interconnecting, as there is a communal door to both, which can be locked for privacy. They both have a wall of windows overlooking the bow, with remote-controlled blinds to keep out the brilliant light. The balcony is on the side of the cabin rather than in front, and directly overlooks the open bridge (so you have a perfect view of the captain maneuvering out of various ports). There is plenty of space for two loungers, a table and two chairs. The cabin has a queen-size bed, as well as a pullout bed in its living area. There is a lovely window seat directly beneath the window, which could easily be used as a bed area for a young child. The rest of the space below the windows is taken up by a large desk, with a multitude of drawers and a space for the mini-fridge. The walk-in wardrobe has acres of hanging and storage space, and can easily accommodate several suitcases. The marble bathroom is also larger than those in the Balcony Suites, with a full tub and separate shower, as well as twin sinks.

Accessible: The two accessible rooms are outside cabins -- one that is 290 square feet and another that's 317 square feet. They have two beds that can be moved for easier access, bathrooms with proper railings and lots of space to maneuver.