Review for a Middle East Cruise on Celestyal Journey

I did not have a lot of expectations about this ship, since it is 30 years old, but it has been refurbished quite well. The ship was in very good conditions, and bars and restaurants were quite nice. Cabin was comfortable (we were in a juior suite) but it was impossible to regulate properly the air conditioning. The restaurant was excellent. We were allowed to go to the Smoked Olive and the ...