"As changing flights was prohibitive, we negotiated with CC to do a shorter four night cruise in the first week, to upgrade our cabin and to receive US$ $200 on board spending.We had not heard about Celestyal Cruises (CC) before and were enticed by a reasonably priced 14 night itinerary with great inclusions (premium drink package, gratuities and four excursions)...."Read More
I did not have a lot of expectations about this ship, since it is 30 years old, but it has been refurbished quite well. The ship was in very good conditions, and bars and restaurants were quite nice. Cabin was comfortable (we were in a juior suite) but it was impossible to regulate properly the air conditioning.
The restaurant was excellent. We were allowed to go to the Smoked Olive and the ...
We went 1st time on cruise. It was very nice experience with celestyal cruise journey. We got everyday Vegetarian food in buffet but it needs to improvement. Like everyday there was rice and sabzi but only one day we got dal and pita bread no chapati or khabuz. One suggestion is for staff that they should keep all vegetarian food separate in buffet. There was other restaurants also included. ...
I had mixed feelings about my first experience with Celestyal. I will say the pros and cons on my opinion.
Pros:
Great food
Nice waiter and housekeeping
Comfortable Bed and pillows
inside room very spacious
2 pools, impressive for such a small ship.
Amazing itinerary
A+ for the free wine and beer
modern ship despite been a 30 years old boat
not a large cruise, ...
Our cruise (Steps of Paul) was heavy on shore excursions, so we spent most of every day off of the ship. We had a junior suite, which was very comfortable and had a balcony. The ship is newly refurbished, and it looks great. Service was generally very good, especially for suite passengers, who have exclusive access to some of the restaurants and bars. We tried several of the bars and found ...
This was the first and last time I would sail with Celestyal cruises. We were a group of eight friends and did the Stpes of St Paul cruise.
We chose this cruise specifically for the excursions to Patmos, Dikili (Ancient Pergamon) and Istanbul.
The organization of the excursions was awful. Individuals like us were the las to get off the ship as groups had priority. In Patmos, we were ...
I'm generally not a cruise person. I don't like how crowded it is, and how at every port we get off with thousands of other people. I find the experience to be annoying. I was even more skeptical of the fact that Celestyal Journey is a renovated 20 year old vessel. However, my expectations have been greatly exceeded with this particular company, and cruise ship. Keep in mind these are my ...
It was my first cruise and hopefully last one.
We want with 2 little kids (2 & 5 years old) and couldn't choose worse. Ship wasn't offering any entertainment for kids other than kids club (tiny room with toys) for couple hours a day. Swimming pools (there are 2) were tiny but deep and always full, so no chance to let kids enjoying splashing on their own.
Food was ok with some variety on ...
Overall a great cruise experience
I’ll give you some context to me - this is my first cruise, travelling with same sex partner (early- mid 40s), vegetarian, we paid extra for a room with a balcony, travelled from Australia as part of a longer trip to Europe.
I’ll start with the positives - this was a great cruise to check out the main Greek islands. It took the stress out of organising your ...
This review is firstly about their customer service. I decided to cancel an excursion a 2-3 weeks before my cruise. It's been almost 2 weeks since the end of my cruise and I still haven't gotten my refund. I have been in touch with customer service, but they keep saying the appropriate dept will refund me. They owe me almost $400 which I was hoping to put towards extra expenses on board. ...
Our cruise for 7 nights Mediterranean was fantastic. The staff were all great, all the way from checking in, luggage handlers at the port, concierge team, housekeeping, drinks/food waiters and the officers we came across, everyone greeted us and were courteous. The excursions were well organised. The food was plentiful and it had enough variety across 7 days. The main pool deck on level 11 was ...