Review for a Europe - Greek Isles Cruise on Celestyal Discovery

It is an old ship and even refurbished it is outdated. The good, drink package is $36 a day if you get it as you board! Food was the same for lost part but good enough. Dated, but clean and had entertainment that no one in my group survived an entire performance! Staff was.very nice, didn't seem overjoyed to be working but there were plenty and needs met! Getting on and off was easy and the ...