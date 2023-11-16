Celestyal Discovery will be Celestyal Cruises' second ship, replacing Celestyal Olympia when it joins in the fleet in March 2024.

Celestyal Cruises purchased the 1,266-passenger ship from AIDA Cruises in a move that was announced in November 2024. The ship sailed for the German cruise line from 2003, when it launched.

Celestyal Discovery to Undergo a Multimillion Dollar Refurb Ahead of Launch

Celestyal Discovery has 633 cabins, of which 62 (almost 10 percent) have balconies.

Before taking over Celestyal Olympia’s popular Greek Islands sailings in spring 2024, Celestyal Discovery will undergo a multimillion-dollar revamp that will see it fitted with the Grillseekers speciality restaurant, a Sozo wellness retreat, the Greek Deli and Fig and Honey gelato and juice bar. New features are also set to be added, though the line has not yet revealed specifics.

When is the Celestyal Discovery Launch Date?

The ship's launch is set for March 2024. Sailings on Celestyal Discovery will go on sale December 11, 2023.

Celestyal Discovery Will Offer Short Greek Islands Cruises

Celestyal Discovery will offer three- and four-night 'Iconic Aegean Summer' voyages departing from Athens (Lavrion) to Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini.

Celestyal Discovery Stats

Celestyal Discovery is 42,289-gross tons, built at Meyer Wismar in Germany and is 202.85 meters (665.6 feet) long.