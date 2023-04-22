"You can't charge the same price for a cabin that is in the front part of the ship, where you don't feel the vibrations and noise, and one that is in the back part by the engine!A word of advice, never book your cabin on a low level and at the back of the ship...."Read More
Overall the cruise was very well organized. The crew and service staff were top notch, I have no complaints. The food was plentiful, but needs more assortment and diverse cuisine. Mainly Asian cuisine was cooked in various varieties. The cabin was serviced daily and good hygiene was maintained, no complaints. The destinations were great to passed. Enough with the positives.
I had booked a ...
Great Cruise ! Staff were brilliant could not do enough for you cabins very clean Selection of food superb something to suit everyone Drinks menu was like a book again so much to choose from ! We had a lovely time the only down side was my husband did not sleep great due to the noise of engines He did not bring this to staff attention if he had l know it would have been sorted out and we would ...
If you have cruised on larger ships with a variety of decent food options and amenities, this ship is not for you or maybe any Celestyal cruise. I have been cruising for over 25 years and have had some bumps but this experience was subpar, a 2.5 is more accurate rather than a 3. I made this selection for the ports and as the lovely people at the Celestyal call center explained the staff and food ...
I wanted to cruise Greek islands and this ship seemed to offer less tenders and more of a Greek holiday experience with good offers too with drink package and off shore tours included in price.
We had an inside cabin for a change and with the inside wall full size water/mountain scene it was lovely. The shower was a good size too with plenty of hot water. We did not want fancy Atriums, ...
We chose this cruise solely on the itinerary, because it allowed us to see several Greek island locations without having to make numerous ferry trips. Because of the low cost of the fare, we had little expectations of the ship and did not expect the service or amenities to match what we had experienced on larger cruise lines. We were entirely shocked at what high quality this cruise was! First, ...
For starters Piraeus was not the port this ship docked on, it was Lavriom. An hour or so away from the Acropolis. I had to pay $150.00 for my husband and myself for a taxi to take us to the Acropolis. It just does not make any sense. The other 16 passengers in our 18 passenger group were not able to go. They just went around the port town which is not the purpose to visiting Athens. All of us very ...
Overall we were happy with this cruise. Our cabin was spacious and very clean. The food was inconsistent. Breakfasts and lunches were always very good, but the dinner options were either very good or disappointing. We chose the specialty dining at 60 euros a person for our last night and while it was delicious, it didn't blow us away. Wifi and cell service was extra and a hassle to set up and ...
My wife and I went on a 7 days cruise of Greek Islands in Celestyal Crystal , starting from Athens.
It was a wonderful and enjoyable experience -we felt completely at home by the 5 star service provided by the entire ship crew. They made us feel like being part of one big family. Even though we are vegetarians there was enough spread of fruits and vegetables to ease our concerns. The F&B crew ...
Perfect sailing with Crystal. Excelent chance for 7 day cruise with top choice deatinations and great value for money. A dreamful vacation for everybody who want to travel, sail and relax. Great experience on and off board with plenty of joy, lovely atmosphere, great variety of drinks and meals, show program and different excursions. Many warm thanks to all staff, who are always helpful and ...
The balcony cabin was fine, the two servicing people were great. However, the pushy sales tactics experienced from almost every employee, especially during the first three days of the cruise, trying to sell us an additional drink package for 49.95 per day per person (in addition to what we had already included in our price) became a total nuisance. The wash clothes were a dirty yellow, clearly not ...