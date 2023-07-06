There are 480 cabins in total and 12 different cabin types, starting at a very small inside cabin on Deck 2. The largest of the accommodations, two forward-facing suites, lie directly below the bridge on Deck 6: the Imperial Suite and Presidential Suite, named after their previous occupants (Sweden's royal couple and the elder George Bush).

Each cabin comes with a bed, a wardrobe (how many depends on the size of the cabin), a safe, a desk and a flat-screen TV. Outside cabins and above also have bedside tables, a coffee table and a chair. Bathrooms all have generic shampoo and shower gel from dispensers. All non-suite showers also have shower curtains, which tend to cling when you're using them.

There are three types of suite on the ship, but only two of those have balconies. All suites come with a selection of products like shower gel, shampoo and moisturizing cream.

Inside: There are two types of Inside cabins, which are dotted over the various decks and are smaller than the modern industry standard. The 23 "Deluxe" Insides vary in size from an unacceptably small 75 square feet to 125 square feet. The former are dark and so small that the beds are at right angles to each other, and you'd have to breathe in to walk past anyone in the room with you. There's a tiny bathroom with a shower. The 62 Premium Insides have twin beds and old-style TVs. They're the same layout as Deluxe Outsides, minus the suite area. The Inside Standard is the same as the Deluxe but has two pull-down beds in addition to the twin beds, which means theoretically you could fit four people in it. Our advice: Don't try it, or at least don't all be in the room at the same time.

Oceanview: There are 21 Standard Outside cabins (129 square feet each) on Decks 2 and 5, but although the four on Deck 5 have restricted views, those are the ones to request: Deck 2 is shared by crew and machinery. It is just above the waterline and has a strong diesel smell permeating it. It also vibrates and is the tender gangway. The cabins are the same, though, with a porthole window, two beds, a small desk and bathroom with a shower.

Superior Outsides: These can be found on Decks 3 and 6. The ones on Deck 3 are slightly larger, at 136 square feet. Of the total 73, the 42 on Deck 6 all have views obstructed by lifeboats. Each cabin has three beds (two singles and a pull-down), a large picture window, a tiny desk and cabinet, flat-screen TV, limited storage space and a small bathroom. There are no mini-bars.

Premium Outside Cabins: There are 126 of these on Decks 3 and 4 and they range in size from 97 to 118 square feet. These are the same as the Deluxe Outsides but with old TVs. All Premium Outsides and above also come with empty mini-bars (except for the 53 on Deck 3).

Deluxe Outside: These can be found on Decks 6 and 7. There are 40 on the ship, and each is 170 square feet. Amenities include two beds; a small sitting area with a sofa, a chair and a table; a desk with a TV; and lots of closet space. There is a small bathroom, which has quite an old-fashioned feel with off-yellow paint and built-in sink and cupboard space.

Balcony: Celestyal Crystal's balcony cabins are located on Decks 6 and 7. The balconies themselves are a decent size -- and square shaped, rather than the narrow rectangle you find on most modern ships; they're fitted with two dining-style chairs and a small cocktail table. Celestyal describes these as Junior Balcony Suites, but this is a bit misleading as they are not suites at all -- the cabins are the same size (170 square feet), and have exactly the same layout, design and amenities (including the small bathroom) as the Deluxe Outside. Balcony sizes range from roughly 40 to 80 square feet.

Suites

All cabins designated suites enjoy the following perks: A dedicated check-in counter, priority embarkation and luggage sent directly to the suite via express service; priority tender service; a bottle of sparking wine on arrival, as well as daily delivery of fruit; canapes before dinner and petit fours after dinner and complimentary room service. A Celestyal Cruises Suite Concierge will be on-hand to explain services, amenities, meal times and locations, as well as to answer any questions. All 43 junior balcony suites and 16 suites enjoyed a refresh ahead of the 2019 season which included new soft furnishings, fixtures and carpeting.

Suite: There are six suites ranging from 258 square feet to 463 square feet, all of which are all nestled at the front of the ship on Deck 6. Each consists of a single large room with a sitting area comprising a sofa bed, table and chairs; a sideboard with a flat-screen TV; and two single beds, which can be pushed together to form a double bed. Their main drawback is that they do not have balconies -- only a window. The bathroom is slightly larger and includes a shower cubicle (as opposed to a curtained shower).

Balcony Suites: All eight of the Balcony Suites are situated on Deck 7, on either side of the ship toward the front. Coming in at 388 square feet apiece (balconies range from 67 to 88 square feet), these suites also have separate rooms. A corridor leads into the living room, with a concealed sink and bar area behind a sliding wardrobe door. The living room, which includes a sofa and small table, opens onto a large balcony with three dining-style chairs and a coffee table. In each of these cabins, sliding frosted glass doors separate the bedroom, which has a double bed, side tables and plenty of wardrobe space. The bathroom is split into a toilet area (with a sink), a central area with another sink and shower cubicle. A door leads from the bathroom into the corridor.

Grand Suites: There are just two, which share the front of Deck 6. Each comes in at a generous 469 square feet each, with large (approximately 430 square foot) forward-facing balconies that include a hot tub, a teak dining table for four and three padded lounge chairs. These are "proper" suites with two enclosed rooms -- a living room and a bedroom -- as well as the bathroom. Each living room includes a sofa, table and chairs, and a sideboard with a wide flat-screen TV. The bedrooms have plenty of storage space and writing desks. All bathrooms include a tub and a range of products.

Family: Although there are no cabins designated as "Family," there are a number of interconnecting cabins on Decks 2, 3 and 4. The suites are also ideal for families.

Accessible: There are six accessible cabins on Deck 5; they boast wide doors, a wheelchair-accessible bathroom with a ramp and wooden (rather than carpeted) floors.

Cabins to Avoid on Celestyal Crystal

Light sleepers, be aware: Cabins 7006 to 7011 are situated directly below the Muses Lounge and are not soundproofed.