We were cruising with our family of 12 to include a six-year-old all the way up to my 94-year-old dad. I was very specific in my excursions to make sure that they were 94-year-old friendly. One in particular we booked with the Cable car tour which clearly had a picture of a cable car on the front of it. It was very misleading as the cable car has been broken for two years Per the locals. When we ...
Every morning but 2 started with sludge for coffee—the worst coffee I have ever had. The main dining room service was so slow we only ate there three nights. It took 3 hours on average to complete an average meal. Diamond status on RC allows us drinks from 5-7. We do not drink alcohol so we opt for Diet Coke and spring water. Spring water was refused and I was only allowed purified water. I ...
This has been an amazing trip and experience! The ship is in great shape and the crew have provided exceptional service. I highly recommend the ship as well as the itinerary. The ABC islands were so beautiful and the weather was perfect.
We had an Aqua Class room and that gave us access to Blu the restaurant especially for Aqua Class guests. The menu is very clean eating and offered great ...
We had a good cruise on Equinox! Embarkation and disembarkation were smooth and efficient at Port Canaveral. The things we enjoyed the most were the food, the dining room service, and the small music groups. The slight disappointments were the theater shows, the bar service, and the fitness center equipment, which was in poor repair. We didn't buy the beverage package, so we were choosing our ...
Beyond is a truly beautiful ship, food always good and sometimes excellent no matter where you eat. Staff are lovely, friendly and helpful, staterooms are reasonably spacious and the shower is better than mine at home, water always hot. The only downside is the “infinity” balcony idea. They are NOT in any way a balcony where you can sit outside in the fresh air. The outside wall is one big window ...
We had high hopes for our Celebrity Eclipse cruise, especially given the fantastic itinerary that included Bonaire, Curaçao, Aruba, and Grand Cayman. Unfortunately, while the destinations were stunning, the onboard experience left much to be desired.
The service on this cruise was shockingly poor. One incident that stood out was when I asked the dining room hostess if we could eat earlier than ...
I wouldn't sail on this ship again. It has several broken chairs in the auditoriums, it is old, tired and in desperate need of renovation. Aside from the ship, the food and entertainment were subpar. I would say that the room attendant and servers were very good, though. The clientele on the ship skewed too old for us. We are in our 50s. We prefer air hockey and ping pong to boce ball and ring ...
Eclipse has a great vibe, happy staff, and provides great value. This was our first time on S Class and with the past two on E Class, we worried we’d be bored or disappointed, but we’ve been won over. DH and I appreciated the relaxing vibe, impressive live entertainment, and the glass blowing was a highlight.
Cabin was conveniently located and had a nice sized balcony. The obstruction from the ...
Embarkation was a nightmare. Apparently they told most of us to come at 1:30 and we were met with thousands trying to sign in. Disembarkation was the same all had to be out of your rooms at the same time by 7:30AM and wait in common areas but if you had a suite and other extras you could wait in a club area but again it was over flowing because the whole ship was there. If you are elderly and or ...
I took a new years cruise to the Bahamas and while the ship was elegant there were issues with the stateroom. The stateroom had what the attendant called an AC leak by the veranda door. This caused the stateroom to start to smell of mildew and kind of ruined our new year's holiday. In addition leaked watery discharge soaked into some of my clothing and book bag.
Otherwise the ship was ...