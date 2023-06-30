  • Write a Review
Celebrity Xploration Review

Celebrity Xploration is one of three vessels operated by Celebrity Cruises in the Galapagos. It was acquired by the cruise line in 2016, refitted with new decor and bedding and started service for Celebrity in 2017.

The 16-passenger boat offers eight cabins, indoor and outdoor dining areas, two bars, a lounge and a sun deck Jacuzzi.

Passengers: 16
Crew: 10
Passenger to Crew: 1.6:1
Launched: 2007
Shore Excursions: 10

South America

Find a Celebrity Xploration Cruise from $4,975

Where does Celebrity Xploration sail from?

Celebrity Xploration departs from

Where does Celebrity Xploration sail to?

Celebrity Xploration cruises to Bremerhaven

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Xploration?

Cruises on Celebrity Xploration start from $4,975 per person.
Celebrity Xploration Cruiser Reviews

Five stars for the itinerary, the landtours and the naturalist only, not for the ship

We picked the Xploration as we believed (and still believe) for Galapagos a small ship and a small group of people gives the better experience. The expeditions were great!Read More
KarlGermany

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Amazing and intimate experience in the Galapagos

There are many ships to choose from and I think the Xploration was the perfect choice for us. We chose it because of size: the boat can hold 16 guests, but we were a group of only 13.Read More
Src4

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

Excellent service, fascinating destinations & activities, great naturalist guide

The Celebrity Xploration was ideal for this-- extremely comfortable accommodations, excellent food and service, and lots of fun activities-- including hiking and diving each day to see specific scenesRead More
mpsaloha

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

SPECTACULAR Experience on Celebrity Xploration Northern Loop

Kudos to Celebrity and the entire staff and crew of the Xploration for delivering an amazing experience.Read More
cbb7555

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

