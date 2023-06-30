Celebrity Xploration is one of three vessels operated by Celebrity Cruises in the Galapagos. It was acquired by the cruise line in 2016, refitted with new decor and bedding and started service for Celebrity in 2017.
The 16-passenger boat offers eight cabins, indoor and outdoor dining areas, two bars, a lounge and a sun deck Jacuzzi.
Five stars for the itinerary, the landtours and the naturalist only, not for the ship
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Amazing and intimate experience in the Galapagos
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Excellent service, fascinating destinations & activities, great naturalist guide
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 60s
SPECTACULAR Experience on Celebrity Xploration Northern Loop
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 40s