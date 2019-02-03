Celebrity Xpedition
A Trip of a Lifetime!
"I cannot say enough good things about the crew and naturalists aboard the Celebrity Xpedition.Traveling in the Galapagos is strenuous, and the crew on the Xpedition made every effort to be informative and to see to our comfort...."Read More
Amazing trip of a lifetime

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
BritAbroad99
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This really was the trip of a lifetime. It is a full-on trip, with 2 excursions each day, with additional snorkeling on some days. The snorkeling is a must as you see and experience so much wildlife this way, from sealions, sea turtles, marine iguanas, to reef sharks, and a huge range of fish. The ship's crew were all fantastic, friendly, efficient, polite and made you feel so welcome. The ...
Sail Date: April 2024

A Trip of a Lifetime!

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
BrightSouthernSunshine
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

I cannot say enough good things about the crew and naturalists aboard the Celebrity Xpedition. My husband and I were traveling together, and every experience was absolutely first rate. Traveling in the Galapagos is strenuous, and the crew on the Xpedition made every effort to be informative and to see to our comfort. 10/10 would do this trip again. There were forty passengers aboard our ship, ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Absolutely first class

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
psmith250
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We have always dreamed of embarking on a Galapagos cruise holiday and an offer came up on ROL Cruises. Flights were included from London via Amsterdam to Quito and outbound went smoothly. The Celebrity representative met us at the airport and transported us to the very plush JW Marriott quito hotel, keeping us all entertained and informed throughout the journey. After breakfast the next ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Premium Ocean View Stateroom

Nightmare cruise

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
love2read
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise as an expensive trip of a lifetime. It turned into a nightmare. The cabin was sweltering the entire cruise. The engineer came on day 1 and recognized there was little air coming through the vents. A half an hour later, he sent up a big fan the blew air over ice cubes. The first night, they set it wrong so it beeped over 30 seconds. The room remained so hot that it was not ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Amazing wildlife in a week on the Xpedition

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
4774Papa
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our cruise package included a three day land tour of Quito, Ecuador as well as a week long Galapagos cruise. The tour package included lodging at the excellent JW Marriott hotel in Quito (2 days prior and 1 day after the cruise). Meals were included in the land tour as well as transportation and a tour of the old town. The JW Marriott was top of the line and likely rated five stars. The ...
Sail Date: April 2022

The Galapagos are a magical place. Is the Xpedition just as magical?

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
StartrainDD
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a long, "Log style" review. If you just want the summary scroll down to the bottom. XPEDITION 11-17-21 Our adventure begins on Wednesday, November 16. We had arranged appointments for rapid PCR tests at the CVS clinic in Palm Beach Gardens. Although we arrived early they took us right away. We met up with our traveling friends at their home in Jupiter and began heading ...
Sail Date: November 2021

TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
Corinnnnn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Galapagos southern loop was exceptional. Traveling with reduced capacity made for a very intimate expedition. The food, service, and accommodations were beautiful. I completely understand and appreciate the care and concern from island to island, as we were asked to wash off our shoes, each time, so no seeds or poop could be transferred to another island. The talks were invaluable and ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

50th wedding anniversary.

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
rowettg
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our j.w. Marriott pre cruise hotel beautiful. nice city tour.Equator is interesting.excellent food. flight without problems. Our transfer to pier very short. welcomed to the boat by staff,. our adventure started,Most people around 40 -70.Since there was only 48 of us we had plenty of room on the boat. naturist on board that joined you for meals. All 5 were very good. The food very good. Lobster, ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom

Incredible Experience

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
PhilnPhil
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Our cruise on Xpedition was a celebration of my 40th birthday, and the trip truly exceeded expectations. From the exceptional staff to the fresh local food on board, we thoroughly enjoyed our vacation. Xpedition is a relatively old ship by modern cruise standards, but she has aged well and is lovingly maintained. We were surprised how much she felt like a true Celebrity ship just on a much ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom

Strenuous But One Will Always Remember

Review for a South America Cruise on Celebrity Xpedition

User Avatar
ny-outdoorsman
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a bucket list item for me and my friend. I wanted to see what Darwin saw in 1835, and he wanted to see the Galapagos tortoises, since he has two "normal size" tortoises as pets. Our wives had no interest in going, so we shared a room together. We wanted to spend time in Quito, Ecuador, so opted for the time in Quito before and after the islands. We flew into Quito from our ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Stateroom

