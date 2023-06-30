All are prettily presented in cream and blue or peach, with honey wood trims and cream and brass lamps, and have a small dressing table/desk area and small sofa. Interactive 20- inch TVs, direct-dial telephones with voicemail, hairdryers, safes and bathrobes are provided at all accommodation levels.

Bathrooms are small and narrow, but showers are reasonably roomy and there is adequate storage space for a fairly casual wardrobe. Balconies are also narrow but come equipped with teak-topped tables and sit-up chairs.