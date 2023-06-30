Public Rooms

Apart from the Darwin Restaurant, the only indoor public room is the large, elegant Discovery Lounge on Deck 4, which has a curved bar with indoor/outdoor seating to the rear, a small dance floor, a piano and comfortable turquoise seating.

Every evening, the ship's chief naturalist and cruise director holds briefings here on the following day's activities, using very well prepared audio visual material. On the last night of the cruise, the lounge hosts a performance of Ecuadorian music, singing and folklorique dancing.

At other times, it is a quiet retreat for reading or playing board games. Books and games are available in the library area, at the other end from the bar. Though limited to a few bookcases, this contains some useful reference books as well as a reasonable variety of the usual novels and thrillers.

Just outside the lounge is the ship's purser's office, and opposite this is a small shop stocked with essentials like toothpaste and sun cream as well as scarves, hats and some logo goods (mainly sweatshirts and t-shirts).

All indoor areas of the ship are non-smoking, but smokers are amply catered for in the outdoor bar areas on decks four and five.