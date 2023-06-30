Select films are available on in-cabin televisions, and there is a decent supply of books and board games for passenger use.
Apart from daytime lectures on wildlife, early-evening tour briefings and the last-night folklorique show, formal entertainment was minimal, most guests being happy enough to enjoy a few drinks and dinner, then head off for an early night in preparation for the next day's tours.
Apart from the Darwin Restaurant, the only indoor public room is the large, elegant Discovery Lounge on Deck 4, which has a curved bar with indoor/outdoor seating to the rear, a small dance floor, a piano and comfortable turquoise seating.
Every evening, the ship's chief naturalist and cruise director holds briefings here on the following day's activities, using very well prepared audio visual material. On the last night of the cruise, the lounge hosts a performance of Ecuadorian music, singing and folklorique dancing.
At other times, it is a quiet retreat for reading or playing board games. Books and games are available in the library area, at the other end from the bar. Though limited to a few bookcases, this contains some useful reference books as well as a reasonable variety of the usual novels and thrillers.
Just outside the lounge is the ship's purser's office, and opposite this is a small shop stocked with essentials like toothpaste and sun cream as well as scarves, hats and some logo goods (mainly sweatshirts and t-shirts).
All indoor areas of the ship are non-smoking, but smokers are amply catered for in the outdoor bar areas on decks four and five.
On the top deck (Deck 6), there is a comfortable sunbathing area with cushioned sunbeds, showers, toilets and a whirlpool hot tub. There is also a small indoor gym with large windows overlooking the deck. It contains steppers, stationary cycles, weights and a massage table. There is a separate (mixed sex) sauna area with shower.
There is a small beauty parlor adjacent to the ship's shop on deck four (not open on the inaugural cruise as the beauty therapist had not yet arrived).
A large Latin American family group -- complete with a handful of children under the age of 6 and even two newborn babies -- joined the inaugural cruise and the crew were charming with the children, doing everything they could to help the parents safely transfer their youngsters and associated paraphernalia ashore. However, it has to be said that this is not really a cruise suitable for young children.
