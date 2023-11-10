Celebrity Xcel Will Have Distinctive Features and Spaces

Celebrity Xcel will have many of the same features and spaces as its fleetmates, including suites-only space, The Retreat; a top-deck Rooftop Garden and Resort Deck (main pool deck); the Magic Carpet, a tangerine-colored, cantilevered platform at the side of the ship, which doubles as a restaurant and tender space; a multilevel, multiterraced Sunset Bar redefining the ship’s aft; and a Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant, Le Voyage.

The ship will also likely include some of the new entertainment being pioneered on Celebrity Ascent, which includes new shows in the main theater, interactive shows around the ship and new shows for multiuse entertainment space, Eden.

Little else is known about the ship, other than what Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge has said: “True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

When is the Celebrity Xcel Launch Date?

Celebrity Xcel will enter service in 2025 ,and the maiden voyage will be a seven-night Caribbean itinerary departing from Fort Lauderdale in that November.

Celebrity Xcel Will Offer Alternate 7-Night Caribbean Itineraries

Celebrity Xcel will offer two alternating itineraries to the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are open for sale.

Celebrity Xcel Stats

Celebrity Xcel will be 140,600 gross registered tons and 1,073 feet long and carry 3,260 passengers at double occupancy. It is being built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St-Nazaire, France. The first steel was cut November 7, 2023.