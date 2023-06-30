All standard cabins are decorated in shades of cream and blush, while suites feature their own light, fresh color schemes with pops of color. Ample storage can be found in both the cabins and bathrooms, thanks to soft-close cabinetry and shelving efficiently designed to maximize space in the room.

One unique feature almost all cabins (99 percent, according to Celebrity) include is a king-sized bed -- as opposed to a queen -- which can be split into two twins when needed. Meanwhile, all bathrooms have large vanities with under-lighting effects, elegant touches like faux marble, and high-quality C.O. Bigelow bath amenities.

Other consistent features throughout the cabins are interactive flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, sitting areas with either pull-out sofas (either twin or queen-sized, depending on the category) or settees, and multiple, conveniently placed outlets and USB ports.

Interior: Inside cabins are 170 square feet and are located on Decks 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 11.

Ocean view: Ocean-view cabins are the same size as inside rooms and are located on Decks 2, and 6 through 9; a window or large porthole allows plenty of light inside.

Balcony: Cabins with verandas range from the standard 170 square feet to 191 square feet and are located on Decks 6 through 9. The balconies measure 38 to 54 square feet and are large enough for two chairs and a small table.

As an M-class ship (short for Millennium class), Summit has 16 "Sweet 16" rooms -- eight port (left) and eight starboard (right) veranda cabins far forward on Deck 6 with balconies that are larger than average but sold at the cheapest Category 2C prices. Ask or look online for cabins 6016, 6018, 6020–6031, 6033 or 6035. (If you're prone to motion sickness, the extra space might not be worth it to you.)

Concierge: Concierge Class rooms are a type of balcony cabin, measuring 191 square feet and located in prime locations on Decks 6 through 9 (almost all aft rooms fall within this class). Passengers who book these cabins receive a number of added perks, including a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, pillow menu, daily fresh fruit and afternoon hors d'oeuvres. Also included are priority check-in, priority embarkation and disembarkation at each port, a Celebrity Cruises tote bag, cardholder and use of a golf umbrella and binoculars, as well as access to an exclusive pre-departure lounge with free coffee and juices and an exclusive welcome lunch on the first day, held in the Cosmopolitan Restaurant.

AquaClass: At 195 square feet, AquaClass cabins are slightly larger than Concierge Class rooms and offer many of the same perks but also include freshly brewed iced tea and a personal spa concierge who is available to arrange spa treatments. Passengers booked in these cabins get complimentary access to the spa-inspired Blu restaurant and the Persian Garden thermal suite. AquaClass cabins can be found on Decks 9 and 11.

Family: The most spacious balcony cabins -- those configured for families on Decks 7 through 9 -- are about 271 square feet and boast impressive 242-square-foot balconies. The family balcony cabins each feature a "master" bedroom with a privacy partition, a queen-sized bed and two convertible sofas. While they resemble suites in size, these cabins do not come with the same perks as the higher cabin categories.

Mini-Suite: The lowest suite category onboard Celebrity Summit is the Sky Suite, located on Decks 6, 8 and 9. The 251-square-foot cabins feature lounge chairs in the sitting areas, in addition to the amenities found in standard cabins.

Suite: Suite passengers, including those staying in mini-suites, receive all the perks offered to Concierge Class passengers, as well as access to Luminae, a suites-only restaurant, plus the Retreat Lounge and the Retreat Sundeck. Personal butler service (includes assistance with unpacking and packing), lunch and dinner in your suite, and complimentary espresso and cappuccino from Cafe al Bacio served in your suite are also included.

Celebrity Suite: Nearly twice as large as Sky Suites, each 467-square-foot Celebrity Suite on Decks 6 through 9 have panoramic windows, a dining room, a glass-enclosed sitting area, two entertainment centers, a walk-in closet with vanity and a whirlpool bathtub.

Royal Suite: The 538-square-foot Royal Suites on Deck 6 are similar to the Celebrity Suites, but they have balconies with whirlpool tubs and floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors instead of panoramic windows.

Penthouse Suite: The most luxurious accommodations on Celebrity Summit are the 1,432-square-foot Penthouse Suites on Deck 6 aft. Each features a foyer, a baby grand piano, a butler's pantry, motorized draperies with lights, two interactive entertainment systems and a wet bar, in addition to the amenities present in the other suite categories. Penthouses feature a master bedroom, complete with an extra dressing room and vanity, a powder room and a marble master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower.