Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The two-story Celebrity Theater, on Decks 4 and 5 forward, is the venue for major musical productions such as "December '63," a comedic production that follows the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; live performances such as power ballad covers by a violinist; and ballet productions through Celebrity's new partnership with the American Ballet Theater, though the latter is offered only on select cruises.

Daily Fun

During the day, Celebrity Summit offers the usual variety of trivia and bingo (for an extra fee), along with plenty of classes on how to cook the perfect steak or make the perfect pasta, mixology and wine tasting -- most of which carry a fee. We appreciated the free galley tour, which is open to everyone and attended by all the executive chefs and dining staff (the complimentary glass of Champagne didn't hurt, either).

At Night

Most of Celebrity Summit's evening entertainment venues are located in the forward section of the ship, which makes navigation easy.

Live music-lovers will have their fill, with entertainment available almost every night at Cellar Masters, the Rendezvous Lounge and the Sunset Bar. While the bartenders at the martini bar put on shows themselves, the bar also occasionally hosts DJs to heat up the party. Those who wish to dance can look forward to silent disco parties -- where passengers listen to music through headphones streaming different stations -- and other dance events on the pool deck.

Located on Deck 4, forward from the Grand Foyer, Fortunes Casino is refreshingly smoke-free. There's a bar inside and a range of slot machines, taking bets from a quarter to $2. Table games include blackjack, three-card poker, Texas Hold'em, roulette and craps. Electronic poker and Lotto are also available.

Celebrity Summit Bars and Lounges

While Celebrity Summit doesn't have a "party hearty" vibe, there are still plenty of places throughout the ship to grab a drink, at least until 1 a.m.

Highlights include:

Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): This ice-covered bar might seem like a gimmick, but the flashy mixologists keep the atmosphere loose and fun instead of pretentious. Nearby Crush serves vodka flights and caviar.

Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): A pleasant and spacious spot with a small dance floor, Rendezvous provides the perfect place for a pre-dinner drink or to unwind with a piano player in the evenings. This is also where evening karaoke is held.

Retreat Lounge (Deck 4): Exclusively for suite passengers and VIPs, the Retreat Lounge is where Summit's top cruisers can go for complimentary drinks and concierge services. The club opens each morning for a light breakfast, while the bar is open most of the day, with hors d' oeuvres served every evening before dinner. A few events are held here each cruise, including a captain's reception and a Champagne tea service, complete with a violin duo.

Cellar Masters (Deck 5): Comfy seats, a knowledgeable bartender and wide range of glasses that were part of our premium beverage package made this the favorite for our group of oenophiles.

Sunset Bar (Deck 10): At the back of the ship, just off the Oceanview Cafe, Sunset Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere with views and a casual vibe. Guitar music is performed here at night -- appropriately -- while the sun sets. One of our favorite spots on the ship -- Sunset's location just off the buffet means it's also a quiet and alfresco area to enjoy a snack or meal.

Sky Lounge (Deck 11): With amazing views and soothing decor, the Sky Lounge serves many purposes: During the day, it's used for trivia, activities and meetings. (The Cruise Critic Connections Party is held there.) At night, game shows and other entertainment take over the space. When it's not in use, the Sky Lounge is also a fantastic spot for whiling away the afternoon over a book and a coffee while glancing out the windows.

Celebrity Summit Outside Recreation

Pools

Celebrity Summit has two outdoor, saltwater swimming pools on Deck 10. One is designated as a family pool, while the other is a much deeper pool for adults only. On sea days, this area can get extremely crowded; get there early if you want to get a lounger. Four outdoor whirlpools surround a center area that has the most coveted cushy loungers. There are no lifeguards at either spot.

The music during the day tends to be happy and upbeat. At night, dance parties, including silent discos, are held on the pool deck.

An indoor thalassotherapy pool designed for passengers 16 and older is forward of the main pools inside a solarium. Although it's covered, the area is sunny and bright and has very comfortable loungers. If things get too loud outside, this makes a nice escape.

Recreation

A basketball court is open on Deck 12 for pickup games. Ping-Pong tables are scattered throughout the ship on Deck 10. This deck is also where cornhole and bottle toss matches are held throughout the day.

Sun Decks

If you're simply looking to tan, loungers abound near the pool on Decks 10 and 11. You can almost always find some peace and quiet aft on Deck 12, where the Rooftop Terrace is located.

Suite passengers have their own, exclusive sunbathing space, The Retreat -- nestled all the way forward on Deck 12. The area is small but well-laid out with a central hot tub and two levels of lounging space. Seating arrangements range from padded deck chairs and shaded cabanas to beanbag loungers and larger couches. Although there is no bar, passengers can order drinks from a menu through dedicated Retreat servers who provide more intimate service.

Celebrity Summit Services

Guest Services, the Captain's Club desk for cruisers who are members of the line's loyalty program, the Destination Concierge and the Shore Excursions desk are located on Deck 3, within the Grand Foyer. The Medical Center on Deck 1 has limited hours; a few over-the-counter remedies, such as Ibuprofen, are offered free from a shelf near the office.

An ATM is located within Fortunes Casino on Deck 4 and charges a hefty service fee. Deck 4 also houses the Photo Gallery and Studio, where passengers can purchase professional photos from their cruise.

Deck 5 is where you'll find all the shops, which sell clothing (including Celebrity logowear), jewelry and watches, accessories, electronics, liquor, toiletries and other products. This is also where the Future Cruise Sales office is; make sure you check your Celebrity Today daily schedule in advance to see what the best offers are. The Art Gallery on Deck 5 hosts a range of sales, auctions and events.

Celebrity Summit's iLounge computer center is located midship on Deck 6 and is open 24 hours. Classes are available for an additional fee and might include editing photos from your iPhone or iPad. (Find Celebrity Cruises internet prices here.)

The two-story library is tucked away midship on Decks 8 and 9. You'll find a nice variety of best-sellers and classics you can check out during your cruise, as well as reference books you can consult within the space. You'll also find a concierge desk on Deck 8, with office hours for passengers staying in Concierge Class cabins. Hours are posted on the door.

Laundry services are available onboard for a fee; there are no self-service facilities.