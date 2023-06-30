Theater
The two-story Celebrity Theater, on Decks 4 and 5 forward, is the venue for major musical productions such as "December '63," a comedic production that follows the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons; live performances such as power ballad covers by a violinist; and ballet productions through Celebrity's new partnership with the American Ballet Theater, though the latter is offered only on select cruises.
Daily Fun
During the day, Celebrity Summit offers the usual variety of trivia and bingo (for an extra fee), along with plenty of classes on how to cook the perfect steak or make the perfect pasta, mixology and wine tasting -- most of which carry a fee. We appreciated the free galley tour, which is open to everyone and attended by all the executive chefs and dining staff (the complimentary glass of Champagne didn't hurt, either).
At Night
Most of Celebrity Summit's evening entertainment venues are located in the forward section of the ship, which makes navigation easy.
Live music-lovers will have their fill, with entertainment available almost every night at Cellar Masters, the Rendezvous Lounge and the Sunset Bar. While the bartenders at the martini bar put on shows themselves, the bar also occasionally hosts DJs to heat up the party. Those who wish to dance can look forward to silent disco parties -- where passengers listen to music through headphones streaming different stations -- and other dance events on the pool deck.
Located on Deck 4, forward from the Grand Foyer, Fortunes Casino is refreshingly smoke-free. There's a bar inside and a range of slot machines, taking bets from a quarter to $2. Table games include blackjack, three-card poker, Texas Hold'em, roulette and craps. Electronic poker and Lotto are also available.
While Celebrity Summit doesn't have a "party hearty" vibe, there are still plenty of places throughout the ship to grab a drink, at least until 1 a.m.
Highlights include:
Martini Bar & Crush (Deck 4): This ice-covered bar might seem like a gimmick, but the flashy mixologists keep the atmosphere loose and fun instead of pretentious. Nearby Crush serves vodka flights and caviar.
Rendezvous Lounge (Deck 4): A pleasant and spacious spot with a small dance floor, Rendezvous provides the perfect place for a pre-dinner drink or to unwind with a piano player in the evenings. This is also where evening karaoke is held.
Retreat Lounge (Deck 4): Exclusively for suite passengers and VIPs, the Retreat Lounge is where Summit's top cruisers can go for complimentary drinks and concierge services. The club opens each morning for a light breakfast, while the bar is open most of the day, with hors d' oeuvres served every evening before dinner. A few events are held here each cruise, including a captain's reception and a Champagne tea service, complete with a violin duo.
Cellar Masters (Deck 5): Comfy seats, a knowledgeable bartender and wide range of glasses that were part of our premium beverage package made this the favorite for our group of oenophiles.
Sunset Bar (Deck 10): At the back of the ship, just off the Oceanview Cafe, Sunset Bar offers a relaxed atmosphere with views and a casual vibe. Guitar music is performed here at night -- appropriately -- while the sun sets. One of our favorite spots on the ship -- Sunset's location just off the buffet means it's also a quiet and alfresco area to enjoy a snack or meal.
Sky Lounge (Deck 11): With amazing views and soothing decor, the Sky Lounge serves many purposes: During the day, it's used for trivia, activities and meetings. (The Cruise Critic Connections Party is held there.) At night, game shows and other entertainment take over the space. When it's not in use, the Sky Lounge is also a fantastic spot for whiling away the afternoon over a book and a coffee while glancing out the windows.
Pools
Celebrity Summit has two outdoor, saltwater swimming pools on Deck 10. One is designated as a family pool, while the other is a much deeper pool for adults only. On sea days, this area can get extremely crowded; get there early if you want to get a lounger. Four outdoor whirlpools surround a center area that has the most coveted cushy loungers. There are no lifeguards at either spot.
The music during the day tends to be happy and upbeat. At night, dance parties, including silent discos, are held on the pool deck.
An indoor thalassotherapy pool designed for passengers 16 and older is forward of the main pools inside a solarium. Although it's covered, the area is sunny and bright and has very comfortable loungers. If things get too loud outside, this makes a nice escape.
Recreation
A basketball court is open on Deck 12 for pickup games. Ping-Pong tables are scattered throughout the ship on Deck 10. This deck is also where cornhole and bottle toss matches are held throughout the day.
Sun Decks
If you're simply looking to tan, loungers abound near the pool on Decks 10 and 11. You can almost always find some peace and quiet aft on Deck 12, where the Rooftop Terrace is located.
Suite passengers have their own, exclusive sunbathing space, The Retreat -- nestled all the way forward on Deck 12. The area is small but well-laid out with a central hot tub and two levels of lounging space. Seating arrangements range from padded deck chairs and shaded cabanas to beanbag loungers and larger couches. Although there is no bar, passengers can order drinks from a menu through dedicated Retreat servers who provide more intimate service.
Guest Services, the Captain's Club desk for cruisers who are members of the line's loyalty program, the Destination Concierge and the Shore Excursions desk are located on Deck 3, within the Grand Foyer. The Medical Center on Deck 1 has limited hours; a few over-the-counter remedies, such as Ibuprofen, are offered free from a shelf near the office.
An ATM is located within Fortunes Casino on Deck 4 and charges a hefty service fee. Deck 4 also houses the Photo Gallery and Studio, where passengers can purchase professional photos from their cruise.
Deck 5 is where you'll find all the shops, which sell clothing (including Celebrity logowear), jewelry and watches, accessories, electronics, liquor, toiletries and other products. This is also where the Future Cruise Sales office is; make sure you check your Celebrity Today daily schedule in advance to see what the best offers are. The Art Gallery on Deck 5 hosts a range of sales, auctions and events.
Celebrity Summit's iLounge computer center is located midship on Deck 6 and is open 24 hours. Classes are available for an additional fee and might include editing photos from your iPhone or iPad. (Find Celebrity Cruises internet prices here.)
The two-story library is tucked away midship on Decks 8 and 9. You'll find a nice variety of best-sellers and classics you can check out during your cruise, as well as reference books you can consult within the space. You'll also find a concierge desk on Deck 8, with office hours for passengers staying in Concierge Class cabins. Hours are posted on the door.
Laundry services are available onboard for a fee; there are no self-service facilities.
Spa
OneSpaWorld is in charge of spa and salon services, as well as fitness classes onboard Celebrity Summit. Located on Deck 10 forward, The Spa, as it is branded, offers various massages and body treatments, as well as manicures, pedicures, acrylic nails, lash extensions, teeth whitening, Botox, blowouts, updos and highlights.
For an additional fee, you can relax in the Persian Garden thermal suite. It offers heated loungers, an aromatic steam room, infrared sauna, a Turkish bath, salt room and sensory showers. Access to the Persian Garden is complimentary for passengers staying in AquaClass cabins. Everyone else must purchase a day or week pass to the Persian Garden.
A basic 50-minute aromatherapy massage costs $155. Discounts are available while the ship is docked in port. Unique, wellness-focused treatments include the Organic Lavender and Seaweed Sugar Glow exfoliating treatment ($145 for 50 minutes) and the Mindful Dreams Ritual, which incorporates meditation into the massage ($258 for 75 minutes).
Fitness
The Fitness Center is also located on Deck 10 forward, and while small, offers stunning sea views and lots of equipment: treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes and a full weight area. Select classes, such as Pilates, spinning, yoga and CrossFit, come with a fee. Personal training and fitness consultations are also available and take place in an enclosed space within the fitness center.
A jogging track is located on Deck 11; nine and a half laps equal 1 mile. It's not cushioned, and unless you're there at extremely odd hours, you'll find your run marred by clueless passengers standing in your way. We never saw anyone using the track for its intended purpose.
While Celebrity isn't known as a family-centric line, it's Camp at Sea program offers a breadth of activities for little ones, focusing on recreation, food and art, along with educational games and demos offered through the line's partnership with Lonely Planet. Another partnership with Xbox also means kids can enjoy up-to-date video games in the club spaces and arcade.
Kids
The Camp at Sea facilities are located on Deck 11 and are divided into the following categories: Shipmates (ages 3–5), Cadets (ages 6–8), Ensigns (ages 9–11), Junior Teens (ages 12–14) and Senior Teens (ages 15–17).
"Toddler Times," for kids under 3, are held every day at specific times; adults must be present.
Activities offered in the Camp at Sea club range from cupcake and pizza making to scavenger hunts and robot building.
While most programs are complimentary, Camp at Sea charges a fee of $6 per hour for group babysitting, known onboard as "parties." Parties require kids to be at least 3 and potty-trained. Private in-room babysitting (two sitters per room) is available for up to three children older than 12 months for $19 per hour; reservations must be made 24 hours in advance.
Teens
Teens also have their own dedicated space, dubbed X Club, where they can partake in dance parties and Ping-Pong tournaments, and even rent camera equipment to shoot their own videos.
