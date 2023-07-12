Entertainment & Activities

Theater and Shows on Celebrity Solstice

The Solstice Theater, the ship's main show lounge is a well-designed room with semicircular rows of comfortable theater seats, all with good views of the stage. There are no tables, but armrests have drink holders. Normally several big-production stage shows take place on a seven-night cruise; one is a stadium style concert featuring iconic rock anthems while the other two are different production shows. Other main show performances included a magician and several featured singers. comedian, juggler and welcome aboard and farewell shows.

The smaller Celebrity Connections theater is a great spot for game shows, lectures and other events. If you think it's going to be popular, get there early, as seating is limited.

On our Alaska sailing, we had naturalist lectures four times during the weeklong sailing by the inimitable Celia Garland. (She's normally on Celebrity Millennium during the Alaska season). We recommend taking advantage of these free lectures as often as you can, as they do help you get the most out of an Alaska cruise.

Daily Things to Do on Celebrity Solstice

There's no shortage of things to do on Celebrity Solstice; in fact, the hardest thing is trying to fit everything in.

An experience unique to this class of ship is the "Hot Glass Show," where passengers sit surrounded by the grass of the Lawn Club and watch a glass master practice his or her art. You can sign up for lessons and a chance to make your own art, but these slots go fast: If you're interested, book as soon as you board.

Then there are the standbys all cruisers expect: bingo, trivia, dance lessons and the like as well as digital camera and computer seminars at the iLounge on Deck 6. Deck 10 has a pleasant, relaxing and open library with a fairly typical cruise-ship book selection. The card room on Deck 9 sees quite a bit of action, although it's not much more than a vestibule between elevator bays. Deck 7's Team Earth is essentially an advertisement for Celebrity's nonprofit partner, Conservation International. The interactive displays are slick, and there's quite a bit of information on offer for those interested.

Up on the Lawn Club, you'll find options to play bocce, cornhole and other lawn games. Musical performances -- on deck, in lounges or in the main showroom -- cover a variety of musical styles from a classical string quartet to a jazz combo and big band stylings from the main show band.

The Celebrity app is fairly intuitive, and you can create an electronic calendar of the events that you're interested in. An old-fashioned paper program is also left in your room nightly.

Nightlife on Celebrity Solstice

Most nights, you'll find live music in several spots throughout the ship -- guitars and vocals or jazz in the Ensemble Lounge midship, as well as a DJ spinning dance music poolside.

Passengers can dance the night away at Quasar, the futuristic-themed nightclub on Deck 4, or at the Sky Lounge bar, which has a large dance floor. Both venues are restricted to passengers aged over 18 after 11 p.m. The Grand Foyer also hosts a live band each evening, with a rotating selection of musical styles so everyone is catered for.

Don't miss the Silent Disco which takes place once or twice each cruise. Chairs and tables surrounding in the Grand Foyer become the dance floor. Get there early to score a pair of glowing headphones with a switch so you can swap between three different music channels: old-time favorites like ABBA, contemporary pop and a live mix from the ship's DJ. Don't worry if you have two left feet; no one knows if you aren't in time with the music. Even if you don't feel like dancing, this unique disco is a lot of fun to watch.

Movie buffs can catch feature films most nights in Celebrity Central. Films tend to be of the new-to-DVD variety. Celebrity Central also hosts events like game shows and bingo.

Solstice uses its Lawn Club to host daily movies on the outdoor movie screen on Deck 15. On some sailings, the food and film experience, A Taste of Film is held in this attractive outdoor space a number of times during each cruise for an additional fee.

On Deck 4 there is also the non-smoking Fortune's Casino, which offers games such as slots, blackjack and video poker. Free table gaming lessons are offered in the casino on sea days.

Celebrity Solstice Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

There is no shortage of spots to raise a glass on Celebrity Solstice with a choice of almost a dozen bars ranging from cozy, clubby spaces to light-filled lounges with ocean views. The drinks are creative and can vary from venue to venue, although if you have a drink package, you'll want to look carefully at the pricing. Several popular venues, such as the Martini Bar and the World Class Bar, have drinks that cost more than the minimum even in a Premium Drink Package; if you still want to try it, you'll only pay the difference.

Our Picks

For People (and Cocktail) Watching: The Martini Bar, with its ice-covered surface and charismatic bartenders, is popular from early evening until late at night, with the vibe changing from quiet sophistication to party time, depending on the mood of the crowd. It's one of the most popular onboard drinking venues. Order a couple of "flights" and you might see a spectacular show involving bottle-flipping, glass-stacking and the pouring of a dozen drinks at once.

For Great Views: Whether the bar is open or closed, the Sky Lounge on Deck 14 is the place to be, with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic ocean views. During the day it is a blissfully quiet spot to curl up in a comfy seat and read; after the bar opens it takes on a livelier vibe, especially after 10 p.m. when the dance floor attracts a good crowd.

For Sunset Views: With its prime aft location, the Sunset Bar on Deck 15 is a favorite at night, when you can settle in for some cocktails and an unparalleled view of the sun setting over the sea. You'll also fight for a seat there during sail-aways.