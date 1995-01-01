  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Celebrity Silhouette Photos

Cabins

Aqua Class Cabin

59 photos

Royal Suite

97 photos

Penthouse Suite

117 photos

Interior Cabin

58 photos

Cabins - Member

216 photos

Restaurants And Bars

Michael's Club

22 photos

Grand Cuvee Dining Room

41 photos

The Porch

16 photos

Cellars Masters

32 photos

Sky Observation Lounge

57 photos

Pool Bars and Dining

14 photos

Passport Bar

11 photos

Cafe al Bacio

23 photos

Ensemble Lounge

25 photos

Luminae

26 photos

The Sunset Bar

16 photos

Molecular Bar

17 photos

Quasar

24 photos

Mast Grill

14 photos

Casino Bar

5 photos

Blu

22 photos

Oceanview Cafe

119 photos

Qsine

19 photos

Bistro on Five

20 photos

Murano

21 photos

Martini Bar & Crush

23 photos

AquaSpa Cafe

14 photos

Tuscan Grille

45 photos

The Lawn Club and Grill

25 photos

Restaurants And Bars - Member

249 photos

Activities And Events

The Card Room

10 photos

Atriums

91 photos

Fortunes Casino

55 photos

The Hideaway

26 photos

Art Studio

12 photos

The Lawn Club

40 photos

Silhouette Theater

69 photos

Activities And Events - Member

69 photos

Pools And Sun Decks

Sun Decks

32 photos

Main Pool

94 photos

Solarium

47 photos

Pools And Sun Decks - Member

44 photos

Family

Fun Factory

33 photos

X Club

41 photos

Video Arcade

16 photos

Spa And Fitness

Canyon Ranch SpaClub

133 photos

Jogging Track

9 photos

Fitness Center

48 photos

Basketball Court

13 photos

The Ship

Sky Conference Center

46 photos

Exterior

23 photos

Ship Services

44 photos

Hallways, Stairways and More

101 photos

Art Gallery

35 photos

Boarding Area

17 photos

iLounge

20 photos

Photo Gallery

34 photos

Shops

280 photos

The Library

23 photos

The Ship - Member

231 photos

Other

Miscellaneous - Member

304 photos

Shore Excursion - Member

220 photos

Find a Celebrity Silhouette Cruise from $212

Any Month
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map