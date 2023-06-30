Standard insides, balconies and ocean views feature gently undulating light-brown walls; two twin beds that can be made into a queen and two bedside tables. Note the beds are high, with plenty of space for suitcase storage (the life vests are also under the beds); expect hotel-style white bedding with red and cream trim; a desk and chair; a safe; a mini-bar; and framed pieces of modern art for some color. Most cabins also include a sofa bed. Wardrobes are filled with wooden hangers, but oddly have no drawers inside -- for those, check the desk. You'll also find two deep cubbies above the bed. Flat-screen televisions are not interactive -- you can't make restaurant and shore excursion reservations; but you can check onboard accounts and watch movies (for a fee). Channels include a range of news, sports and cruise line advertising. Each cabin has a hair dryer -- but you may want to bring your own if you require something with a little pep.

Shower-only bathrooms are standard across cabins. They have a modern look and feel, in wood and chrome. The shower stalls feature curved sliding doors, a footrest for shaving and a fixed shower. A nice touch: Cabins feature Gilchrist & Soames products, rather than a generic fixed dispenser. There are all sorts of drawers and shelves dotted around for storage.

Interior: There are 144 inside cabins, which come in at a slightly-larger-than-industry-standard of 183 to 200 square feet. There are two twins that can be converted to a queen bed plus a sofa bed, a small coffee table, cupboard, wardrobe and a fixed desk with a chair. There are also three new (in 2020) single inside cabins, on Decks 7, 8 and 9, which feature modern fixtures and fittings including USB ports by the fixed desk, a flat screen TV and modern bathrooms with large basins and a glass shower door.

Ocean View: There are just 72 outside cabins, which have the same furniture as inside cabins with the bed beside the window; they also include a large oblong-shaped picture window. They are a little smaller than the inside cabins at 177 square feet.

Balcony: At 194 square feet, these cabins are roughly the same size as insides but come with a 54-square-foot balcony with a table and two chairs. The bed is beside the glass doors. Sunset Veranda cabins at the aft of the ship are 2 square feet smaller but have stunning views at the back, and so are highly prized.

Note that within the balcony category there are other category cabins, including Concierge Class and AquaClass, both of which are exactly the same shape and size as a balcony cabin, but which come with different decor and inclusions.

Concierge Class: The 283 Concierge Class cabins are similar to regular balcony cabins, but they're distinguished by location -- higher up, aft-facing, etc. -- and also have a different decor and design: carpeted in red and gold, with blond teak and walnut paneling and furniture. The couch and chairs are upholstered in cream leather, and the desk is topped with beige marble. Between the two spaces is a teak-topped pedestal table. Passengers staying in these cabins enjoy perks like priority check-in and debarkation, welcome bubbly, fresh fruit and flowers, Frette bathrobes, a pillow menu, massaging showerhead, an expanded room service breakfast menu and an exclusive pre-departure lounge with free coffee and juices.

AquaClass: The 130 AquaClass cabins (also the same size as standard balconies, with the same configuration) give passengers access to the AquaSpa relaxation room, the Persian Garden (spa suite) and Blu restaurant. Special perks include fluffier bathrobes and towels, as well as AquaSpa amenity kits, which includes foot spray, lip balm and relaxation mist.

During each cruise, you also get fresh iced tea, canapes on a daily basis, as well as an upgraded (and healthier) room service menu. As well as the aforementioned products, the bathroom shower has a five-head Hansgrohe setup. Note that AquaClass cabins do not have sofa beds as they are only for two passengers.

Suite: Silhouette has four categories of suites, which get a variety of perks including access to the suites-only dining room, Luminae, the Retreat Lounge and the Retreat Deck. All suite passengers also have the following perks: a butler, expanded room service breakfast menu, main and specialty restaurant seating preferences, evening hors d'oeuvres, complimentary in-suite espressos and cappuccinos, welcome bottle of sparkling wine and fresh flowers, priority access embarkation and disembarkation, among other perks. Suite passengers also enjoy fluffier robes and bathroom amenities by Co Bigelow.

Sky Suites: The 44 entry-level Sky Suites are each 300 square feet with a 79-square-foot balcony. In addition to the added space inside and out, the Sky Suites feature larger TVs, mini-fridges and shower-tub combos. These enjoyed a significant refurb in 2020, and all have new carpets, curtains, furniture, large flat screen TVs and a bedside lamp with USB ports.

Celebrity Suites: Twelve 394-square-foot Celebrity Suites (105-square-foot balconies) add yet more space, a distinct separation between bedroom and living room, and two TVs -- one in the sleeping quarters and a second 52-inch display that's part of a surround-sound entertainment setup in the living area. The living room area is expansive, with an L-shaped sofa, coffee table and chair, sideboard, aforementioned TV and double doors leading out to the balcony. The bathroom is the same as in a Sky Suite.

Royal Suites: There are eight 590-square-foot Royal Suites with 158-square-foot balconies -- complete with hot tub. They have a master bedroom with a large bathroom that has a separate shower and tub; a second half-bath; and a large living room with an L-shaped sofa, coffee table, a wet bar and a dining area that can seat six.

Penthouse Suites: There are just two Penthouse Suites, which have separate living and dining rooms, a baby grand piano, wet bars, a sofa bed, two 52-inch LCD TVs (with surround sound in each living room), two bedrooms with whirlpool tubs, shower stalls with dual shower heads, twin washbasins -- and even 26-inch LCD TVs. Each balcony has a second whirlpool and lounge seating.

Families should note there are 121 connecting cabins and four Family Ocean View Staterooms with two bedrooms each. These rooms measure 575 square feet with one master bedroom, plus a second bedroom (with a single twin bed) and sitting area with a sofa (convertible to trundle bed). They can sleep five, but have no balcony.

Celebrity Silhouette has 30 wheelchair-accessible cabins, from inside to Sky Suite. Eighty percent (24) have outside views; of these 20 have balconies. All accessible staterooms have additional square footage over their non-accessible equivalents and have 32-inch-wide automatic doors. Most feature a 5-foot turning radius. Bathrooms have roll-in showers, ramped thresholds and lowered fixtures. A service animal relief box is available on request.