Entertainment & Activities

Theater

The Silhouette Theater is situated on Decks 4 and 5 forward. It's a huge space, with plenty of seating and good sight lines. The shows onboard vary depending on where the ship is based. So, while it's in the Caribbean you'll get U.S. comedians or popular Whitney Houston tribute act, Cheaza; when it is U.K.-based, expect a mix of Britain's Got Talent winners and British comedians.

Big production shows performed by the onboard entertainment team include Euphoria, a stunning acrobatic show; and Rock Baby Rock, featuring songs from the 50s and 60s. Production values are high with some great choreography and a knockout set, with two shows performed each night.

Daily Fun

Daytime entertainment is wide and varied, and listed under the "Celebrity Life" activities section of the Daily Program. Options might include cooking demos, wine and food pairing classes (for a fee), port shopping talks, art auctions, bingo, quizzes, game shows, seminars in the iLounge from resident "Apple geniuses”,bridge and whist drives and talks in the gym on acupuncture.

At Night

There is a welcome aboard karaoke and dance party in the Sky Lounge on the first night; the rest of the cruise you'll find plenty of live music around the ship, including in the Ensemble Lounge, the main atrium, the Sunset Bar and on the main Pool Deck.

Fortunes Casino (Deck 4) takes up a large chunk of space midship and is where you'll find games such as slots, craps, blackjack, roulette and three-card poker.

Feature films are shown most nights in Celebrity Central, a secondary theater venue located on Deck 4.

Celebrity Silhouette Bars and Lounges

Celebrity Silhouette has a great selection of bars, with a distinct atmosphere in each. Although it's not necessarily a late-night party ship, there's certainly plenty of places to imbibe till late. Most of the action kicks off inside from 5.30 p.m. or so till 11 p.m., with outside drinking centered around the Sunset Bar during clement weather.

Passport Bar (Deck 3): A good spot for pre-dinner drinks if you are eating in the main dining room; this bar is also ideal for watching the nightly entertainment in the Grand Foyer. Passport Bar has the longest operating hours with service available from 9 a.m. until late.

Craft Social (Deck 4): This is new for the ship following the 2020 makeover and comes straight from Celebrity Apex, replacing Cellar Masters. Craft Social is Celebrity's version of a sports bar, with a huge number of beers on tap, for-fee food such as wings and sliders, flat-screen TVs showing games and matches and a foosball table. Being a Celebrity ship, the vibe is more refined than that you might find on other lines, and it's a great place to hang out during the day and after dinner.

Martini Bar (Deck 4): The ice-topped Martini Bar is a Solstice-class stalwart. Located in a prime spot overlooking the main atrium, it is the place for a pre- or post-dinner drink. It's also a main meeting point for dinner or the theater.

Quasar (Deck 4): This futuristic (in a kind of retro-futuristic way -- all pods and booths) is the ship's nightclub, which interestingly was phased out on the next Solstice-class ship due to lack of use. It's used intermittently, often for silent discos, with most people heading to the Sky Lounge for late night dancing.

Entertainment Court Bar (Deck 4): Located in a space directly outside Quasar, this bar was installed in 2020 where there was once just a wall. It's similar to the World Class Bar in that the emphasis is on cocktails. It's in a main thoroughfare and becomes busy at night.

World Class Bar (Deck 5): Named after the bartender competition of the same name, this spot is sponsored by beverage company Diageo and hosts occasional cocktail-making masterclasses. The mixologists make a mean cocktail from a wide and varied range of tipples. It's in a prime spot on a thoroughfare overlooking the main shopping walk and off the main atrium.

Retreat Lounge (Deck 5): Michael's Club is no more, replaced in 2020 by the Retreat Lounge, a space lifted directly from Celebrity's new class of ship, Edge. Its gone from a gentleman's club vibe to the look and feel of a stylish hotel, with elegant creams, beige and grey furniture and fittings. There is a bar and snacks and cold drinks available throughout the day.

Ensemble Lounge (Deck 5): This is a great gathering place for pre- and post-dinner drinks as it's situated just outside Murano and the Retreat Lounge, and a stone's throw from all the specialty restaurants. It's always dark in here (deliberately), so it retains a sultry air day and night. There is plenty of seating in large, comfy chairs, many by the windows, and there is live music every evening.

Pool Bar (Deck 12): Serves wine, beer and cocktails, as well as soft drinks right by the poolside.

Mast Bar (Deck 14): Overlooking the Pool Deck, this is a popular spot, which serves the same as the bar below, but also food from the grill. Smoking is allowed here.

Sky Observation Lounge (Deck 14): This is a huge area right at the top of the ship, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows all round, a large bar, small dance floor and an enormous amount of seating. During the day, it's a great place to sit and contemplate the ocean or read a book; at night it gets lively after the show ends (around 10 p.m.), with dancing and game-show type competitions. It's likely why Quasar is never full -- everyone is up here.

Sunset Bar (Deck 15): The most popular outdoor bar is in a great spot at the back of the ship with wonderful views of the wake. It's a small bar, but has seating all around including either side (port side smoking is allowed). The menu looks small (mainly focusing on beer and wine), but the bartenders will whip up a selection of cocktails for you.

Celebrity Silhouette Outside Recreation

Pools

Silhouette's main outdoor pool area, located midship, has a shallow family pool, a "Sports Pool" and the "Wet Zone," a rectangular rubber deck space that offers randomly firing water jets. There are four hot tubs dotted about.

You'll also find cushioned loungers, including the class' signature two-person poolside beds. You can get drinks at the Pool Bar and a bite to eat (burgers, dogs) at the Mast Grill.

The adults-only Solarium is on the same deck forward, and is a quiet and peaceful retreat from the main pool, with a fountain, soothing music and impressive art. It features a pool, two hot tubs, loungers with extra-thick cushions and the AquaSpa Cafe serving up salad, chilled soups and pre-plated dishes of grilled chicken and fish.

Recreation

The nicest recreational area is the Lawn Club, although space here has been severely curtailed due to the installation of eight Alcoves that cut into the open grass area. You can still sunbathe here or play bocce, but you're overlooked by the fee-paying Alcove dwellers. (Alcove hire is $99 on port days and a $249 on sea days, which includes water, some food and alcohol.) However, the installation of a large-screen T.V. against the funnel has made this space popular in the evenings. There are also two giant chairs, which make for fun photos.

Where once the Lawn Club extended either side of the main grass area, this has was turned into two large seating areas either side of the Sunset Bar in the 2020 refurb.

Opposite the elevators on the starboard side of the ship on Deck 12 you will find table tennis.

Sun Decks

The main pool deck is surrounded by cushioned loungers, as well as the two-person poolside beds that are a signature of all Solstice-class ships.. You can also grab a towel and relax on the Lawn Club's lawn at the other end of the ship.

The Retreat is a new suites-only, keycard access sun deck space on Decks 15 and 16 forward, where you'll find plenty of unused sunloungers, two double alcoves, a bar and a hot tub.

Celebrity Silhouette Services

In addition to being elegant, Silhouette is effortlessly organized. Deck 3's marble-washed Grand Foyer is the ship's entry point. Passengers will find the guest relations and shore excursions desks there, along with the Passport Bar.

Decks 4 and 5 make up the ship's main hub and are the location of Silhouette's entertainment venues, casino, shopping venues, art gallery, dining rooms and most alternative restaurants, as well as numerous bars.

Midship are some 20 boutiques and shops. Running parallel to the casino on Deck 4 are the shops on the Boulevard, showcasing a mix of jewelry, watches, handbags, clothing and duty-free goods. If that's not enough, the Galleria Boutiques, which include the first dedicated Bulgari boutique at sea, are a deck above. You'll also find a small Apple store here with eight computers for use (for a charge, see below); and various Apple and associated products such as JBL speakers.

Internet fees: There are two different packages, one surf and one stream, which vary in price depending on what you want to do. The surf package (which allows you to send emails and read web pages) starts from $27.99/hour; $55/day or for a week starts from $115. You can get a full stream package which allows you to watch Netflix and send large attachments and use social media for $415 for a week.

The ship has two lovely spots for relaxing and grabbing a coffee -- the "Hideaway" lounge on Deck 6, a two-deck venue with a coffee station and a pair of overhanging second-floor seating arrangements that look like dangling wicker cages; and the Library on Deck 10, which features a decent selection of books and oversized chairs. Both are popular during the day.

Each venue abuts a towering vertical corridor flanked by glass elevators and flooded with light from above in which a massive potted tree appears suspended in mid-air.

The ship does not feature self-service laundry facilities. A bag will cost you $49.95; or you can get individual items laundered.