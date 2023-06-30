Room categories include inside, ocean view, balcony, concierge, AquaClass, mini-suites and suites

Offers 268 connected cabins, ideal for families; also includes super spacious Family Verandas

Just 30 wheelchair-accessible cabins onboard, but available in most categories

Excellent suite options and perks, like exclusive restaurant and lounge

Larger-than-average cabins for interiors, ocean views and balconies

Standard cabins have plenty of storage space when you add up cubbies, drawers, closets and space beneath the beds. Flat-screen TVs are interactive so you can order room service, check your onboard account or book an excursion using your remote. All cabins include complimentary tote bags, hair dryers, mini-bars, safes, wooden hangers, robes and blended bath products that include shampoo, conditioner and lotion.

Bathrooms are large and feature shower doors instead of shower curtains. We like the special touches in the bathrooms, like the footrest in the shower for easier leg shaving and ample space to store various odds and ends.

Interior: Standard inside cabins are a comfortable 183 to 200 square feet. They have two beds that can be converted to a queen bed as well as a sofa bed, desk with chair and closet.

Ocean View: Outside cabins include a large picture window. They are a little cozier than the inside cabins at 177 square feet.

Balcony: These 194-square-foot rooms come with a 54-square-foot balcony, which include a table and two chairs each. Sunset Veranda cabins at the back of the ship are slightly smaller but highly coveted for their views.

Concierge Class Cabin: Passengers booking one of Reflection's Concierge Class rooms will get a balcony cabin -- with some sweeteners including premium locations on the ship (higher up and aft-facing), fresh fruit, flowers, sparkling wine (as a welcome gift), an expanded room service menu, restaurant seating time preferences and priority check-in and disembarkation.

AquaClass Cabin: Reflection's AquaClass cabins are essentially standard balcony cabins with prime locations and spa-themed perks (aromatherapy diffuser, five-head Hansgrohe shower panel, daily tea). You'll also get a personal concierge to arrange spa treatments and complimentary access to the Persian Garden, Relaxation Room and Blu, the ship's "spa cuisine" restaurant.

AquaClass Spa Suite: Celebrity Reflection offers 34 AquaClass Spa Suites, which provide spa amenities and access to Blu. But cabins come with significantly more space (301 square feet, 79-square-foot balcony) than standard AquaClass Cabins. AquaClass Spa Suite passengers don't get the full array of suite perks, including not having access to the Luminae restaurant or Michael's Club.

Mini-suite: Reflection's 48 mini-suites, called Sky Suites, have the same layout as the AquaClass Spa Suites, but they don't have the spa amenities or perks. Sky Suite passengers may dine at Luminae but don't have access to Michael's Club.

Suites: Reflection has seven categories of suites. All suites come with Bulgari luxury bath amenities, plush Frette bathrobe, slippers, additional custom bath products and Hansgrohe showerheads. Amenities and benefits vary depending on the category of suite, something worth weighing up when choosing your cabin.

Suites include personal butlers; in-suite breakfast, lunch and dinner service; in-suite afternoon tea and daily evening hors d'oeuvres; and espresso and cappuccino. A range of other perks includes exclusive use of the restaurant, Luminae, free mini-bars and exclusive use of Michael's Club.

Celebrity Suite: Each of the 12 Celebrity Suites measures 394 square feet and features a walk-in closet and separate living and sleeping areas with flat-screen TVs in both. Balconies are 105 square feet.

Signature Suite: The five Signature Suites feature high ceilings and measure 441 square feet, while 118-square-foot verandas include whirlpool tubs. The Signature Suites are located on Deck 14 in a private area accessible only by keycard. Groups of up to 26 can book the whole area.

Royal Suite: There are eight royal Suites, all of which measure 590 square feet and provide separate living and sleeping areas, separate tubs and showers in the bathrooms, full wet bars and glass-topped dining room tables. Each Royal Suite has a whirlpool tub on its 158-square-foot balcony.

Penthouse Suite: Measuring 1,291 square feet, this spacious suite features floor-to-ceiling windows, a baby grand piano, dining room table, separate bedrooms and living areas and full wet bar. Its 389-square-foot balcony also features a whirlpool tub.

Reflection Suite: The one-of-a-kind 1,636-square-foot Reflection Suite comprises two bedrooms and two bathrooms, separate living room, bar, a 194-square-foot veranda and a glass shower, which hangs over the edge of the ship. Don't worry; you can see out, but those on the other side can't see in.