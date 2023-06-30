Scheduled daytime activities include things like trivia, dance classes, lectures, art auctions and wine/drinks tastings
Nighttime focuses on theater, comedy, more tastings, movies and dancing
Fortunes casino is rarely busy but does host popular gaming tournaments throughout the cruise
While Refection holds more than 3,000 passengers, it rarely feels busy, perhaps owing to the variety of activities offered day and night. People tend to find their favorites and stick to them. During the day, expect a line-up of trivia, lectures, wine, spirit and cocktail tastings, and spa seminars. When weather is pleasant, passengers spend time poolside or lazing on the grass at the Lawn Club.
At night, most shows take place in the Reflection Theater, a lovely two-level venue befitting the big-time song and dance productions onstage. Passengers usually have two opportunities to catch shows in the Reflection Theater each night to accommodate different dinner seatings.
Most nights you'll find live music in several spots throughout the ship. Because the ship has no official dance club, those looking to bust a move have to look to the day's schedule to find the best spot. The Grand Foyer hosts a live band each evening, which can be good or bad depending on your musical taste -- the sound travels throughout the ship's central area making it hard to escape if you're not a fan.
While venues around the atrium host music and entertainment of their own, don't be surprised if an impromptu show, with music and wild costumes, breaks out at night. Just don't expect it to appear daily.
Movie buffs can catch feature films most nights in Celebrity Central, a secondary theater venue located on Deck 4. Celebrity Central also hosts events like game shows and bingo.
Reflection uses its Lawn Club to host Concerts on the Lawn, where passengers are provided with cheese, wine and blankets for sitting. Wine is available at standard prices; the cheese is free.
There is no shortage of places to raise a glass on Celebrity Reflection, with a choice of almost a dozen bars ranging from cozy, clubby spaces to light-filled lounges with ocean views.
Highlights include:
Cellar Masters (Deck 4): Wine-lovers can access an impressive array of wines from around the globe via automatic dispensers using a "wine card," which can be inserted to obtain a measured portion. While there are hosted wine tastings during the day, we missed having a bartender during the evening and, like most passengers on our sailing, avoided this venue when it wasn't staffed.
Martini Bar (Deck 4): Order a couple of flights, and you might see a spectacular show involving bottle-flipping, glass-stacking and the pouring of a dozen drinks at once. There's no guarantee you'll get the performance, but if you're interested your best bet is to place your order when the bar isn't too busy, perhaps after ordering a couple of rounds and dropping a generous tip. With its ice-covered surface and charismatic bartenders, the Martini Bar is one of the most popular spots onboard.
Michael's Club (Deck 5): This lounge is only open to Zenith members of the Captain's Club -- Celebrity's loyalty club -- and those staying in suites (Sky Suite and AquaClass Suite guests don't have access). The vibe depends largely on the type of suite passengers onboard, with an atmosphere that could be anything from (almost too) quiet to loud and lively.
Sky Lounge (Deck 14): This lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic ocean views is the place to be. During the day it is a blissfully quiet spot to curl up in a comfy seat and read; after the bar opens, it takes on a livelier vibe, especially after 10 p.m. when the dance floor attracts a decent crowd.
Sunset Bar (Deck 15): With its fun lighted stools and killer aft location, this bar is a favorite in the evening when you can settle in for some cocktails and unparalleled views of the sun setting over the sea. You'll also fight for a seat there during sail-aways.
Multiple pools, including an adults-only covered Solarium, provide plenty of options for shade and sunseekers
The Lawn Club, featuring real grass, is a unique spot for chilling any time of day
Pool games are fun and fairly sophisticated, highlighted by a water volleyball game between officers and passengers
Generally, the outdoor vibe on Reflection, especially on sea days, is laid-back. Announcements and pool games are rare. The ship offers three pools and six whirlpools on Deck 12. Two pools (one shallow and one plunge) make up the outside pool deck, along with an interactive water feature consisting of numerous dancing fountains. The two-pool layout, with four raised hot tubs and showers on deck in tucked-away spots, makes for a tight but adequate setup.
The adults-only Solarium houses within its blissfully quiet enclosure two hot tubs and a lovely pool bookended by a wall of ferns and flowers, as well as a soothing water and light display. A lift for wheelchair users is available to help people get in the pool. The early evening hours are a fantastic time for a swim. You'll likely have the place to yourself.
Deck 15 is home to the ship's sports/basketball court, Ping-Pong tables and the Lawn Club. From picnicking and lawn games (golf, bocce or croquet) to simply sitting and people-watching, the public park at sea is an ideal venue for relaxing at any time of day. The lawn chairs sometimes fill up during the day, but it never feels crowded. Several cabanas are available for rent here.
Smokers and sunseekers who want to be away from the busy pool favor the open-air space on Deck 16 called the Solstice Deck. Sunseekers will also enjoy padded lounge chairs spread around Decks 12 and 14, and even to the side of the lawn on Deck 15.
Guest and shore excursion services
Future cruise sales
Two-deck library
Card and game room
Photo gallery and camera shop
iLounge internet cafe; classes offered (find Celebrity internet prices here)
Shops: designer accessories and clothing, fine jewelry, Celebrity-branded items, toiletries, snacks, duty-free alcohol and cigarettes
ATM
Medical center
Large selection of body treatment, facial, medi-spa and salon services
Spa specials offered on port days, though they end by 1 p.m.
Giant thermal suite features heated ceramic loungers, aroma steam room and a scrub and salt bar (free to AquaClass and AquaSpa passengers; day and full-cruise passes available to others)
Full fitness center featuring a wide range of equipment and a variety of classes
With therapists from around the world, specialist treatments such as Thai massage are of a particularly high standard
Spa
The spa, run by OneSpaWorld, offers treatments that range from teeth whitening to acupuncture and Restylane skincare treatments, in addition to facials and massages. Spa prices don't include a mandatory 18 percent service charge. Services are discounted on port days, but port pricing only lasts until 1 p.m., regardless of what time the ship sets sail.
Teens aged from 13 to 15 have their own "Bliss" menu, offering hair treatments, facials and spray tans.
AquaClass and AquaSpa Suite passengers have free access to the Persian Garden, a serene space decorated in greens and whites. It includes heated ceramic tile loungers, an aroma steam room and a scrub and salt bar. Access can be purchased per cruise or per day (it's less expensive on port days), but availability can be limited.
Fitness
Reflection's fitness center occupies the forward section of Deck 12 and features modern equipment, including treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical trainers, as well as resistance equipment and a solid selection of dumbbells. Classes include yoga, Zumba, boot camp, TRX suspension training and Flywheel cycling. Most classes require a fee as well as sign-up ahead of time. Reflection's jogging track is on Deck 15; eight laps equals a mile.
Reflection has club spaces for kids but lacks features like a kids water park or water slides
Kids programming is designed based on age: 3 to 5, 6 to 11 and 12 to 17
Children must be 6 months old to cruise or 12 months old for any cruise that has three sea days in a row or more
In-room babysitting for children 12 months and older is available for a fee; group babysitting (for a fee) is also available
Reflection has Autism Friendly Certification; it offers movies, games, toys and activities suitable for kids with autism
Kids
Celebrity's kids' club is divided into three segments. ShipMates is designed for children ages 3 to 5. Kids can participate in activities like theme parties, treasure hunts and talent shows. Children need to be toilet trained to participate.
Babies and toddlers (6 months to 3 years old) are permitted in the kids' play areas only with parental supervision.
The Fun Factory is for those aged 6 to 11. Staff members divide the kids by age and encourage participation in age-appropriate activities. Children 9 and older can sign themselves in and out of the program with parental permission.
In-room babysitting for children 12 months and older is available throughout the day for a fee, for up to three children in the same family (one parent needs to be on the ship at all times). Late-night group babysitting is also offered for a fee, though it costs less.
Children's lunch and dinner service is available, also for a fee, for kids aged 3 to 11, though dinner is free on port days or when the ship sails before 2 p.m. Youth staff take the children to lunch or dinner and then continue with programming.
Celebrity doesn't provide baby food. Requests for cribs must be given in writing before the start of your cruise.
Teens
Teens have the X-Club, which includes a dance club and coffee lounge for those 12 to 17. Teen activities include theme parties, scavenger hunts, pool Olympics, sports tournaments, team trivia, karaoke, gaming and fitness activities. Don't be surprised if you see aspiring teen filmmakers shooting footage around the ship using GoPros. It's part of iTake, an XClub video project that gives them a chance to plot, shoot and edit their own movies in the iLounge.
* May require additional fees