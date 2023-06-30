Entertainment & Activities

Celebrity Reflection Day & Night

Scheduled daytime activities include things like trivia, dance classes, lectures, art auctions and wine/drinks tastings

Nighttime focuses on theater, comedy, more tastings, movies and dancing

Fortunes casino is rarely busy but does host popular gaming tournaments throughout the cruise

While Refection holds more than 3,000 passengers, it rarely feels busy, perhaps owing to the variety of activities offered day and night. People tend to find their favorites and stick to them. During the day, expect a line-up of trivia, lectures, wine, spirit and cocktail tastings, and spa seminars. When weather is pleasant, passengers spend time poolside or lazing on the grass at the Lawn Club.

At night, most shows take place in the Reflection Theater, a lovely two-level venue befitting the big-time song and dance productions onstage. Passengers usually have two opportunities to catch shows in the Reflection Theater each night to accommodate different dinner seatings.

Most nights you'll find live music in several spots throughout the ship. Because the ship has no official dance club, those looking to bust a move have to look to the day's schedule to find the best spot. The Grand Foyer hosts a live band each evening, which can be good or bad depending on your musical taste -- the sound travels throughout the ship's central area making it hard to escape if you're not a fan.

While venues around the atrium host music and entertainment of their own, don't be surprised if an impromptu show, with music and wild costumes, breaks out at night. Just don't expect it to appear daily.

Movie buffs can catch feature films most nights in Celebrity Central, a secondary theater venue located on Deck 4. Celebrity Central also hosts events like game shows and bingo.

Reflection uses its Lawn Club to host Concerts on the Lawn, where passengers are provided with cheese, wine and blankets for sitting. Wine is available at standard prices; the cheese is free.

Celebrity Reflection Bars and Lounges

There is no shortage of places to raise a glass on Celebrity Reflection, with a choice of almost a dozen bars ranging from cozy, clubby spaces to light-filled lounges with ocean views.

Highlights include:

Cellar Masters (Deck 4): Wine-lovers can access an impressive array of wines from around the globe via automatic dispensers using a "wine card," which can be inserted to obtain a measured portion. While there are hosted wine tastings during the day, we missed having a bartender during the evening and, like most passengers on our sailing, avoided this venue when it wasn't staffed.

Martini Bar (Deck 4): Order a couple of flights, and you might see a spectacular show involving bottle-flipping, glass-stacking and the pouring of a dozen drinks at once. There's no guarantee you'll get the performance, but if you're interested your best bet is to place your order when the bar isn't too busy, perhaps after ordering a couple of rounds and dropping a generous tip. With its ice-covered surface and charismatic bartenders, the Martini Bar is one of the most popular spots onboard.

Michael's Club (Deck 5): This lounge is only open to Zenith members of the Captain's Club -- Celebrity's loyalty club -- and those staying in suites (Sky Suite and AquaClass Suite guests don't have access). The vibe depends largely on the type of suite passengers onboard, with an atmosphere that could be anything from (almost too) quiet to loud and lively.

Sky Lounge (Deck 14): This lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic ocean views is the place to be. During the day it is a blissfully quiet spot to curl up in a comfy seat and read; after the bar opens, it takes on a livelier vibe, especially after 10 p.m. when the dance floor attracts a decent crowd.

Sunset Bar (Deck 15): With its fun lighted stools and killer aft location, this bar is a favorite in the evening when you can settle in for some cocktails and unparalleled views of the sun setting over the sea. You'll also fight for a seat there during sail-aways.

Celebrity Reflection Outside Recreation

Multiple pools, including an adults-only covered Solarium, provide plenty of options for shade and sunseekers

The Lawn Club, featuring real grass, is a unique spot for chilling any time of day

Pool games are fun and fairly sophisticated, highlighted by a water volleyball game between officers and passengers

Generally, the outdoor vibe on Reflection, especially on sea days, is laid-back. Announcements and pool games are rare. The ship offers three pools and six whirlpools on Deck 12. Two pools (one shallow and one plunge) make up the outside pool deck, along with an interactive water feature consisting of numerous dancing fountains. The two-pool layout, with four raised hot tubs and showers on deck in tucked-away spots, makes for a tight but adequate setup.

The adults-only Solarium houses within its blissfully quiet enclosure two hot tubs and a lovely pool bookended by a wall of ferns and flowers, as well as a soothing water and light display. A lift for wheelchair users is available to help people get in the pool. The early evening hours are a fantastic time for a swim. You'll likely have the place to yourself.

Deck 15 is home to the ship's sports/basketball court, Ping-Pong tables and the Lawn Club. From picnicking and lawn games (golf, bocce or croquet) to simply sitting and people-watching, the public park at sea is an ideal venue for relaxing at any time of day. The lawn chairs sometimes fill up during the day, but it never feels crowded. Several cabanas are available for rent here.

Smokers and sunseekers who want to be away from the busy pool favor the open-air space on Deck 16 called the Solstice Deck. Sunseekers will also enjoy padded lounge chairs spread around Decks 12 and 14, and even to the side of the lawn on Deck 15.

Celebrity Reflection Services