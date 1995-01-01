Newsletter
Celebrity Millennium Photos
4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1,721 reviews
8 Awards
Cabins
Concierge Class Cabin
51 photos
Interior Cabin
37 photos
Deluxe Oceanview Cabin with Balcony
39 photos
Oceanview Cabin
37 photos
Royal Suite
71 photos
Cabins - Member
124 photos
Restaurants And Bars
Cafe al Bacio
9 photos
Martini Bar and Crush
23 photos
Luminae
33 photos
Pool Grill
12 photos
Pool Bar
8 photos
Blu
26 photos
Tuscan Grille
43 photos
Metropolitan Dining Room
38 photos
Qsine
26 photos
Oceanview Cafe
44 photos
Sushi on Five
21 photos
Cellar Masters
15 photos
Spa Cafe
10 photos
Oceanview Bar
22 photos
Restaurants And Bars - Member
129 photos
Activities And Events
Fortunes Casino
52 photos
Theater
37 photos
Grand Foyer
26 photos
Rendezvous Lounge
27 photos
Deck Games
11 photos
Cosmos Lounge
40 photos
Activities And Events - Member
22 photos
Pools And Sun Decks
Rooftop Terrace
76 photos
Pool
114 photos
Sea Walk
45 photos
Solarium
70 photos
Pools And Sun Decks - Member
11 photos
Family
X Club
28 photos
Video Arcade
9 photos
Fun Factory
47 photos
Spa And Fitness
Jogging Track
1 photo
Fitness Center
35 photos
Spa
36 photos
Beauty Salon
21 photos
Acupuncture
19 photos
Sports Court
9 photos
The Ship
Conference Center
10 photos
Medical Center
17 photos
Library
28 photos
Ship Services
15 photos
Hallways, Stairways and More
21 photos
Art Gallery
14 photos
Photo Gallery & Studio
28 photos
Views from the Ship
18 photos
Shops
178 photos
Celebrity iLounge
23 photos
The Ship - Member
111 photos
Other
Miscellaneous - Member
249 photos
Shore Excursion - Member
185 photos
